Liquid I.V. raises awareness of global water crisis impacting 1 in 4 people, with activation in Bondi

SYDNEY, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the latest figures from UNICEF reveal one in four people worldwide still lack access to clean drinking water, Liquid I.V. launched a campaign at Bondi Beach to highlight the scale of the crisis of access to clean water.

Despite these figures suggesting that 961 million people have gained access to safely managed drinking water services - underlining significant progress over the last decade - over 2 billion people around the world still lack access to clean water.

These findings underscore the urgent need to ensure safe, reliable water for all - a basic human right, yet a privilege many take for granted.

To highlight this issue, Liquid I.V. installed three 'non-working' water fountains along the Bondi Promenade, symbolically 'turning off the tap'.

The installation of the 'non-working' water fountains aligns with Liquid I.V.'s sponsorship of water fountains across Bondi Beach prompted those passersby looking to sip on fresh water or refill their bottles to reflect on the stark reality that one in four people globally do not have access to clean drinking water.

The installation included insights from Liquid I.V.'s recently launched 2025 Global Impact Report featured on the design of the water fountain, encouraging the general public to learn more about the issue.

"Water insecurity is one of the most pressing global challenges today, affecting billions of lives every day. Initiatives like Liquid I.V.'s Bondi installation are important because they bring into view the realities many communities face in accessing safe drinking water, helping people understand the scale of the issue and why it matters," said Dr Tim Foster, an expert on global water security at the UTS Institute for Sustainable Futures.

"For us at Liquid I.V., our impact work isn't just an initiative, it's a commitment to action to help expand clean water access globally. We are on track to achieve our goal of expanding clean water access for 2 million people by the end of 2026, but with 1 in 4 people lacking access to clean drinking water, we know there's a lot more work to be done.," said Harrison Power, Marketing Manager for Liquid I.V. Australia.

"This activation in Bondi aims to raise awareness of this global clean water crisis, encouraging Australians to reflect on water insecurity and the importance of a collective responsibility in addressing this global issue."

Through its Global Impact Program, Liquid I.V. contributes 1 per cent of company revenue to commitments such as the Clean Water Access Program - which aims to expand access to clean drinking water worldwide. Since 2021, the brand has supported both community-led and systems-change projects, prioritizing sustainable solutions for vulnerable and historically underserved communities.

These combined efforts contribute to the brand's goal of providing 2 million people with clean water by 2026, as outlined in its 2025 Impact Report - turning awareness into tangible, lasting impact.

Liquid I.V. encourages all Australians to learn more about the global water crisis, engage with the issue, and support commitments that make clean water accessible for all.

SOURCE Liquid I.V.