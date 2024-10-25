Navigating the rapidly evolving trading landscape, Lirunex unveiled a set of strategies to meet the demands of global investors. The strategic roadmap includes expanding into key markets, upgrading its regulatory licenses, and enhancing its service offerings.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirunex, an award-winning CFD and Forex brokerage, is set to accelerate its global growth trajectory under the strategic leadership of CEO Jack Foong Kim Weng. With over 16 years of experience in the trading industry, Jack has been instrumental in transforming Lirunex from a small trading venture into a prominent brokerage that prioritizes transparency, safety, and trustworthiness. As a seasoned entrepreneur and one of the distinguished alumni leaders from Multimedia University Malaysia, Jack's vision has continuously shaped the company's values and strategic direction.

Lirunex’s CEO Jack Foong Charts Course for Future Growth Amid Market Changes

Jack's journey from a passionate day trader to a renowned entrepreneur is one marked by resilience, adaptability, and keen market insights. His deep experience across various roles, including introducing broker (IB) and fund manager, has provided him with a profound understanding of client needs and industry trends. Under his leadership, Lirunex has not only expanded its market presence but also set ambitious goals for the future, with plans to upgrade its EU and Labuan licenses and explore AI-driven trading solutions.

"At Lirunex, we are committed to creating a fair and transparent trading environment, staying true to our core values," said Jack. "As we continue to grow, our mission is to provide the best possible service and remain the top choice for clients trading CFDs. I believe our future lies in not only meeting the expectations of global investors but exceeding them through technological innovation and unwavering commitment to trustworthiness."

Lirunex's growth has been particularly strong in Southeast Asia, and Jack now aims to replicate this success in East Asia and the MENA region. As part of its strategic roadmap, the company plans to transform its Labuan entity into a full-fledged investment bank within the next three to five years. This will enable Lirunex to diversify its offerings with comprehensive services such as wealth management and investment advisory, catering to a broader range of client needs.

Jack's leadership philosophy focuses on empowering his team through clear communication, continuous learning, and fostering a zero-complaint culture by offering comprehensive training. His dedication to maintaining an agile, client-first approach has helped Lirunex earn its reputation as a reliable and transparent brokerage.

In addition to its robust portfolio of forex, CFDs, stock indices, precious metals, and energy markets, Lirunex distinguishes itself with tight spreads, best execution practices, and cutting-edge trading tools. This client-centric approach has helped Lirunex build lasting relationships with traders and introducing brokers (IBs) globally.

Looking ahead, Jack remains confident that Lirunex will continue thriving in an increasingly competitive and regulated environment by leveraging AI innovations and further solidifying its regulatory standing. His remarkable journey and steadfast leadership are a testament to the company's ability to navigate the challenges of the financial markets and deliver superior trading solutions.

About Lirunex

Lirunex is a licensed brokerage with presence across Europe and Asia and key markets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, Vietnam, Mainland China, Indonesia, Philippines, and MENA region. Lirunex's goal is to deliver superior services in currency trading, along with CFDs, equity indices, precious metals, and energies, whilst our clients remain satisfied with their trading experience, offering tech insights, tight spreads, and best execution practices.

