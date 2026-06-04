LITEON Partners With SUTD and Its Spinoff NeuroRAN to Drive AI-RAN Innovation, Advancing Real-Time Edge AI Commercialization over 5G

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology announced a major milestone in AI-RAN innovation through its collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and SUTD's spinoff company, NeuroRAN at COMPUTEX 2026. The joint demonstration showcases how AI can be natively integrated into 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN), enabling real-time, privacy-preserving, and energy-efficient edge AI applications.

LITEON and SUTD spin‑off NeuroRAN showcased an NVIDIA DGX Spark‑compatible O‑RAN small cell at COMPUTEX 2026, highlighting AI‑RAN innovation.

At the core of the solution is dynamic AI model partitioning. LITEON provides the high-performance O-RU (Radio Unit) integrated with the AI-RAN infrastructure, while SUTD develops AI applications leveraging advanced deep learning models such as the Swin Transformer for real-time video object detection. The solution runs on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, integrating NVIDIA AI Aerial software and high-performance computing to tightly couple AI with 5G networks.

A key innovation is the use of AI-driven spectrum sensing to inform decisions to dynamically distribute AI workloads between user equipment (UE) and edge/cloud environments based on real-time network conditions. Compared with traditional fixed partitioning, this approach significantly reduces latency, optimizes energy consumption, and ensures that sensitive data remains on-device, enhancing both privacy and performance.

The demonstration also integrates a distributed UPF (dUPF) with the 5G core network, further reducing end-to-end latency and strengthening edge AI deployment capabilities for real-world applications such as smart cities, intelligent surveillance, and industrial automation.

Richard Chiang, General Manager of LITEON's Smart Life Application Strategic Business Unit, said: "Through our collaboration with SUTD and NeuroRAN, we are accelerating AI-RAN from vision to commercialization. By combining LITEON's expertise in O-RAN and radio infrastructure with advanced NVIDIA AI platforms and applications, we aim to deliver more flexible and efficient network architectures for telecom operators and enterprises."

Chen Bin Bin, Associate Professor at SUTD and Deputy Director of the Future Communications R&D Programme (FCP), said: "SUTD and our spinoff company, NeuroRAN, are thrilled to partner with LITEON in developing this cutting-edge AI-RAN demonstration. It showcases how intelligent 5G networks can play a key role in enabling new physical AI use cases."

Looking ahead, LITEON will continue to expand its AI-RAN ecosystem partnerships and accelerate the deployment of real-time AI applications. In addition to AI-RAN commercialization, LITEON plans to provide telecom operators with a flexible AI development environment leveraging NVIDIA DGX Spark platforms, enabling operators to accelerate the research, validation, and deployment of next-generation edge AI applications and services. By utilizing DGX Spark for AI model development and small-scale testing, telecom operators can rapidly prototype innovative AI-driven use cases before scaling them across commercial 5G and future network infrastructures.

SOURCE LITEON Technology