LITFINCON Asia 2026 Convenes June 3 - 4 at the Marina Bay Sands as Global Litigation Finance Leaders Gather in Singapore

The inaugural Asia edition of the global litigation finance conference series brings together leading litigation funders, law firms, general counsel, insurers, and institutional investors.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITFINCON, the global litigation finance conference series, today confirmed that LITFINCON Asia 2026 takes place on June 3-4, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The inaugural Asia edition convenes senior litigation funders, institutional investors, law firm partners, general counsel, insurers, and dispute resolution professionals for two days focused on the capital, risk transfer, and legal strategies shaping the future of litigation finance across Asia-Pacific.

Marina Bay Sands Hotel - Hosting LITFINCON Asia

Attendees are expected from across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, reflecting the increasingly global and cross-border nature of litigation finance and legal private credit.

With limited seats remaining, LITFINCON Asia 2026 arrives at a defining moment for the industry. The event comes amid accelerating institutional adoption of legal finance globally, including increasing participation from private credit platforms, insurers, and sovereign-backed capital seeking differentiated, uncorrelated exposure.

The broader legal finance market has also continued to institutionalize globally, with increasing participation from insurers, secondary buyers, and large alternative asset managers seeking exposure to structured legal credit and litigation-related cash flows.

Singapore and Hong Kong have emerged as two of the world's most developed jurisdictions for litigation finance — deliberately opening their markets, recognizing funder participation in international arbitration, and avoiding some of the overregulation now emerging in Western jurisdictions. Cross-border commercial arbitration filings at SIAC, HKIAC, and ICC Asia continue to rise, while complex commercial disputes, IP enforcement campaigns, and infrastructure-related claims across Southeast Asia, India, China, and Australia represent a growing pipeline of opportunities for sophisticated legal finance providers.

"The window in Asia is open right now," said Jim Batson, CIO of Legal Finance at Siltstone Capital. "Singapore and Hong Kong have built the infrastructure. The deal flow is there. Institutional capital is looking for a home. What has been missing is a senior institutional forum dedicated to litigation finance in Asia. That is what LITFINCON Asia is."

Conference Program: June 3–4, 2026 | Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

On June 3, 2026, the conference begins with an exclusive VIP evening reception at the renowned CÉ LA VI restaurant overlooking the Singapore skyline.

On June 4, 2026, following registration and a networking breakfast, Jim Batson will deliver the opening remarks on the globalization and institutionalization of litigation finance. The conference program will then feature six panels examining the capital, legal, and strategic dynamics shaping the industry globally:

Legal Finance in Asia-Pacific

An analysis of dispute trends shaping Asia-Pacific, including restructuring claims, cross-border recoveries, regulatory developments, and insurance as a risk mitigation tool.

An analysis of dispute trends shaping Asia-Pacific, including restructuring claims, cross-border recoveries, regulatory developments, and insurance as a risk mitigation tool. Intellectual Property as a Global Asset Class

An examination of intellectual property as an investable asset class, including enforcement trends, valuation frameworks, and monetization strategies across major global jurisdictions.

An examination of intellectual property as an investable asset class, including enforcement trends, valuation frameworks, and monetization strategies across major global jurisdictions. International Arbitration & Enforcement

A discussion of cross-border arbitration and enforcement trends, including developments at SIAC, ICC, and LCIA, sovereign disputes, asset tracing, and award monetization.

A discussion of cross-border arbitration and enforcement trends, including developments at SIAC, ICC, and LCIA, sovereign disputes, asset tracing, and award monetization. Risk Transfer in Legal Finance

A discussion on the expanding role of insurance in legal finance, including judgment preservation insurance, portfolio wraps, reinsurance participation, and secondary risk transfer.

A discussion on the expanding role of insurance in legal finance, including judgment preservation insurance, portfolio wraps, reinsurance participation, and secondary risk transfer. Cross-Border Capital Formation

A discussion on capital formation in legal finance across Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, including insurance solutions, underwriting innovation, and evolving LP demand.

A discussion on capital formation in legal finance across Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, including insurance solutions, underwriting innovation, and evolving LP demand. Secondaries, Liquidity & Portfolio Monetization

An examination of secondary markets in legal finance, including portfolio trades, liquidity solutions, valuation trends, and the growing role of secondary capital in portfolio management.

In addition to the panel discussions, Robert Le, Co-Founder of Siltstone Capital, will share perspectives as a capital allocator and discuss the growing importance of alternative investment strategies within institutional portfolios.

The conference concludes with an evening networking reception at Marina Bay Sands.

Sponsors and Supporting Partners

LITFINCON Asia 2026 is proud to be supported by its Diamond Sponsor, HOZU Capital, alongside leading industry participants including Deminor, Omni Bridgeway, Bailey & Glasser, LLP, Cherry Johnson Siegmund James PC, and Vale IP. Their participation reflects the breadth and seniority of the litigation finance ecosystem gathering at Marina Bay Sands — spanning global institutional funders, specialist capital providers, plaintiff law firms, and IP-focused practices operating across Asia and internationally.

PR Newswire Asia serves as the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of LITFINCON Asia: The Premier Asian Litigation Finance Conference, helping ensure LITFINCON's news reaches the global financial, legal, and business media community across Asia-Pacific and worldwide.

Register Now — Limited Places Remain

June 3 is fast approaching. If you are a senior practitioner in law, litigation finance, dispute resolution, or institutional capital allocation and are not yet registered for LITFINCON Asia 2026, now is the time to act. This is among the only dedicated institutional conferences in Asia focused exclusively on litigation finance, structured risk transfer, and legal private credit.

Do not miss the room where these conversations happen.

Full program and registration details are available at: www.litfinconasia.com

LITFINCON Asia 2026 has applied for 5.75 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits, with approval expected shortly. Attendees who complete the full-day program at Marina Bay Sands on June 4 will be eligible to claim CPD credit toward their annual professional development requirements. CPD certification documentation will be provided to all qualifying registered attendees following the event.

About LITFINCON

LITFINCON is the global litigation finance conference series, convening the leading funders, law firms, institutional investors, insurers, and legal professionals at the forefront of the industry. Created by Siltstone Capital and operating across Asia, Europe and the United States, LITFINCON brings senior practitioners together for substantive dialogue on the capital, strategy, risk transfer, and legal frameworks shaping the global litigation finance industry.

LITFINCON Asia 2026 takes place June 3-4, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. LITFINCON Europe 2026 takes place October 7–8, 2026 at Rosewood Hotel in Amsterdam.

About PR Newswire Asia

PR Newswire Asia is the region's leading press release distribution and content syndication platform, connecting organizations with journalists, media outlets, investors and audiences across Asia-Pacific and globally. As the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of LITFINCON Asia: The Premier Asian Litigation Finance Conference, PR Newswire Asia helps ensure LITFINCON's news reaches the financial, legal and business media community at the scale and speed demanded by the modern litigation finance industry.

SOURCE LITFINCON