Little Luxuries Curated by The Ritz-Carlton, Bali and MIKI HOUSE

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BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family travel is often defined by moments that become cherished memories, from a child's first beachfront adventure and leisurely mornings overlooking the Indian Ocean to the quiet joy of discovering the world together. Honoring these meaningful experiences, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is delighted to introduce an exclusive family stay package with MIKI HOUSE, Japan's esteemed luxury children's lifestyle brand. Thoughtfully curated for families traveling with little ones, the experience features a collection of premium MIKI HOUSE baby amenities, thoughtfully prepared to provide exceptional comfort and convenience throughout the stay.

Little Luxuries by MIKI HOUSE at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. A baby wears the premium MIKI HOUSE bath poncho, crafted from 100% cotton to keep little ones warm and comfortable after every bath or swim.

Founded in Japan in 1971, MIKI HOUSE continues to champion a simple yet meaningful vision: to fill the lives of children and families worldwide with smiles and help them grow with dreams. This philosophy resonates naturally with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali's commitment to creating meaningful experiences where families can connect, explore, and create lasting memories together.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, families have always been at the heart of the resort experience. From spacious oceanfront and private pool villas to thoughtfully appointed family suites, all accommodation is designed with comfort, connection, and relaxation in mind. Complemented by immersive experiences inspired by Balinese culture and carefully curated amenities for all ages, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that guests of every generation feel welcomed, inspired, and genuinely cared for throughout their stay.

Launching as a limited-time family accommodation experience, this exclusive package features thoughtfully curated MIKI HOUSE amenities for babies, designed to welcome little travelers while enhancing comfort and ease for the entire family. The collaboration begins with a premium MIKI HOUSE bath poncho, crafted from 100% cotton and thoughtfully designed to keep little ones warm and comfortable after every bath or swim. Guests can also look forward to other signature MIKI HOUSE gifts, including a charming matching bib and rattle set to keep little ones happily entertained, and a gentle baby skincare collection featuring essentials such as baby soap, milk lotion, and cream, carefully formulated for delicate skin, will be introduced in limited quantities, offering families even more thoughtful touches throughout their stay.

"Our collaboration with MIKI HOUSE reflects our shared commitment to providing exceptional comfort and thoughtful care for families traveling with young children." says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. "By combining The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service with MIKI HOUSE's trusted craftsmanship and dedication to children's wellbeing, we are delighted to introduce an experience that allows parents to travel with greater ease while creating precious memories together."

These thoughtful touches complement The Ritz-Carlton, Bali's signature family offerings, including Ritz Kids experiences, child-friendly amenities, and engaging activities designed to inspire discovery and imagination.

Available for a limited time, the Little Luxuries by MIKI HOUSE package invites families to experience The Ritz-Carlton, Bali through a collection of thoughtfully curated touches designed for little travelers and their loved ones. For more information or to reserve this exclusive family experience, please visit this https://www.marriott.com/offers/little-luxuries-by-miki-house-off-241093/dpssw-the-ritz-carlton-bali. Families are also invited to share their cherished moments and join the conversation on social media using #RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali features 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beachfront, five restaurants and bars, Grand Ballroom and meeting facilities, wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali