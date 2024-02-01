"Live in Sunset Paradise" Showcased the Best of SEA's Bigo Live Hosts

Outstanding performances from Bigo ID: panxia825, Bigo ID: 976670676, Bigo ID: OHCHINDY were given to the delight of the audiences. The performances were a testament to the diverse and passionate talents that were available online daily on Bigo Live.

Interactive games were played during the event and everyone participated eagerly. iPhones were given out to the top winners of an in-event campaign as an effort to engage the in-app viewers. The top winner for "Hall of Fame" was awarded to Bigo ID: 940880998 from Indonesia; she walked away with a brand new Alphard.

For those who missed out on these fabulous prizes, another round of prizes will be given out at the Hall of Fame, which will start on 1 February. The first prize is a Rolex watch. Stay tuned on Bigo Live for more information on how to join in this fun!

To end off the event, young talented group GAC gave a stellar performance, concluding the event on a high note.

Bigo Live is the leading global live-streaming platform. Founded in 2014, BIGO Live has gained popularity as a platform that empowers digital creators, providing them with a space to showcase their skills and connect with a diverse audience of over 400 million across 150 countries. The platform has been utilized by individuals ranging from musicians, artists, and gamers, to content creators across various genres. It has become a dynamic community where people can share, discover, and engage with content that aligns with their interests.

