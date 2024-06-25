Liverpool Football Club and Japan Airlines enter into multi-year partnership as club's official airline partner

This partnership, which extends to both the men's and women's teams, aligns the global ambitions of two world-class brands, combining the passion and heritage of one of the world's most storied football clubs, with the exceptional service and reach of Japan's premier airline. Both organizations will work together to support and complement their ambitious global growth plans, leveraging their respective strengths to grow their global footprints.

Ben Latty, Chief Commercial Officer at Liverpool FC, said: "We are delighted to welcome Japan Airlines onboard. Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines are two premium market leaders, recognized for their winning mentality and shared commitment to connecting with either fans or flyers and communities worldwide."

"This partnership aligns our global ambitions, combining the passion and heritage of one of the world's most storied football clubs, with the exceptional service and reach of Japan's premier airline. The partnership will create opportunities for fans to engage with the club through unique activations and experiences."

"Partnering with Japan Airlines is another major step forward in our club's strategy to expand our international presence and engage more deeply with our diverse and dedicated global fanbase."

Liverpool FC is the most engaged club in the Premier League with over 1.5 billion fan engagements on social and the most viewed club on socials with 11.9 billion views. Liverpool FC is also the most watched European football club globally across domestic and league cup fixtures, with hundreds of millions of fans and over 330 Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs across the globe.

Junko Sakihara, Deputy Senior Vice President – Customer Experience at Japan Airlines, said: "This partnership is significant for us because it will allow us to deepen connections with our customers and develop new relationships with Liverpool FC fans around the world. We feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this exciting journey with the Liverpool FC and the LFC Foundation."

Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines Embark on a Journey of Purpose

As part of this partnership, Japan Airlines will work closely with the LFC Foundation on key community initiatives across global markets and looks forward to a shared journey of community empowerment and inspiring moments.

Minako Kent, Managing Director of Global Marketing at Japan Airlines, added: "Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC share a deep commitment to nurturing multinational talent, investing in youth development, and supporting the communities we serve. Through our partnership with the LFC Foundation, we are excited to expand these efforts and make a lasting positive impact on young people around the world."

The first initiative will kick off in July, with the airline supporting a youth football clinic in conjunction with Liverpool FC's international pre-season match held in Philadelphia on the U.S. East Coast.

Fans will have the chance to win match tickets, signed memorabilia and even a trip to Liverpool through fan promotions. JAL Mileage Bank members will have a chance to access exclusive VIP experiences at Anfield Stadium.

This partnership reflects Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines shared belief in the power of sport and travel to inspire and connect to leave a lasting positive impact on individuals of all ages and communities around the world.

Watch the exclusive launch video produced by Liverpool FC and Japan Airlines here .

For more information contact:

Liverpool FC Email: [email protected]

Japan Airlines Public Relations Email: [email protected]

About Japan Airlines:

Japan Airlines (JAL), Japan's first private aviation company, was established in 1951 and is a member of the oneworld® Alliance. The airline operates a fleet of 227 aircraft (as of March 2024) and began renewing its international long-haul aircraft with the Airbus A350-1000 starting 2023 Winter Schedule. Together with other JAL Group and partner airlines, JAL offers an extensive domestic and international network that serves 384 airports across 64 countries/regions. The airline has received numerous accolades for its exceptional service, including being recognized as a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and being awarded the prestigious "World Class" Airline title by APEX, the Airline Passenger Experience Association. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/.

About Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, 10 League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super

Cups, 16 Charity Shields, two Women's Super League titles and one Women's Championship.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of the work it does via the award-winning The Red Way, its ongoing commitment to creating a better future for its people, its planet and its communities. This includes efforts to improve club-wide sustainability, enhance Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in all areas, and create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond thanks to its official charity, LFC Foundation.

SOURCE Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.