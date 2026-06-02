Liyu Power Participates in the "Steel Green Path: Innovation Driving Low-Carbon Transition" Symposium

QIAN'AN, China, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "Steel Green Path: Innovation Driving Low-Carbon Transition" forum, hosted by the China Council of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, took place in Qian'an, Hebei. Wang Yuefeng, Chairman of Liyu Group, attended and discussed pathways for the steel industry's green transition.

Chairman of Liyu Group Collection of Overseas Projects

Liyu Power, headquartered in Hunan, China, is a global manufacturer of gas engines and integrated energy solutions. It has expanded rapidly, with branches in Northern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, enabling global reach and local responsiveness to advance clean energy technologies.

To date, Liyu Power has over 600 MW of installed capacity across projects in Northern Europe, Indonesia, Canada, Iran, and elsewhere. Its gas power generation uses various fuels: natural gas, associated petroleum gas, biomass gas, biogas, coalbed methane, industrial gas, blast furnace gas, converter gas, and coal gasification.

In Northern Europe, Liyu's associated petroleum gas power generation reduces energy waste and methane emissions, helping oil fields achieve green production while delivering carbon reduction and economic benefits. In Indonesia, Liyu pioneered coal-to-gas power generation units, achieving over 40% efficiency and delivering both environmental and economic value. Globally, Liyu's data center energy solutions provide secure, efficient, low-emission power. Its gas generator sets operate as the primary power source for data centers, running over 8,000 hours annually, with the grid as backup.

By 2025, Liyu's operational and under-construction projects will supply nearly 10 billion kWh of green electricity per year, cutting CO₂ emissions by over 14.8 million metric tons annually and generating energy-saving benefits of about 7.7 billion yuan. Liyu remains committed to China's carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

SOURCE Liyu Power