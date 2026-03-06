Local government agencies honoured at GeoInnovation Singapore 2026

Key highlights:

URA, LTA and PUB recognised for geospatial innovation advancing urban planning, transport and water management.

GeoInnovation Singapore 2026 brings together over 160 Geographic Information System (GIS) professionals from government, industry, academia and the geospatial community.

The event showcases AI, real time spatial analytics, digital twins, climate resilience and the growing importance of geospatial capability in national infrastructure planning.

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 160 representatives from government, industry, academia, and the geospatial community came together today at GeoInnovation Singapore 2026, Esri Singapore's flagship national event showcasing how location intelligence, is shaping a more future-ready nation.

A key feature of the event was the GeoInnovation Awards 2026, which recognises organisations using geospatial insight to improve public and community outcomes. This year's awards went to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), national water agency PUB and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

URA was recognised for advancing coordinated underground planning for major infrastructure projects through its Infrastructure Network Planning and Alignment Clearance (INPAC) platform. Developed in close partnership with appointed lead implementing agencies, this centralised Whole-of-Government digital map system of underground utilities leverages utility records and advanced mapping technologies to enhance the coordination of underground infrastructure planning. By providing a unified, clear and reliable spatial reference, INPAC empowers stakeholders to make timely, well-informed decisions. This collective approach helps mitigate potential conflicts with existing utilities early in the planning process thereby reducing unnecessary delays and disruptions while fostering greater alignment and efficiency across agencies.

"INPAC reflects the strong spirit of collaboration and shared commitment among stakeholders to enhance the planning of underground infrastructure. By enabling everyone to clearly visualise proposed works alongside existing utilities records on a unified consultation platform, we have significantly strengthened multi-agency coordination to deliver more efficient and effective outcomes. This is an important step forward in helping Singapore to optimise the use of our limited underground space in the long term." said Mr Vijay Das, URA Group Director (Infrastructure Planning Authority).

LTA was recognised for broadening access to spatial intelligence through AskIgnite, an AI- enabled GIS assistant that lets officers query and analyse spatial data using natural language questions. With this tool, LTA officers can quickly pull together and make sense of data without relying on GIS specialists or manual data collection.

The platform accelerates planning and operational decision making, helping LTA respond more efficiently to commuter needs and infrastructure feedback. Bringing geospatial data from different teams and agencies into one shared system also supports a more coordinated approach. It reflects the growing collaboration between agencies, technology partners, and solution providers around the practical and responsible use of AI in Singapore's public sector.

"Through the use of Gen-AI in Geographical Information System, AskIgnite makes spatial insights accessible to more people across our organisation, enabling faster and better informed decisions in planning, operation and service delivery." said LTA Group Director for IT, Cybersecurity & Digital Services, Peter Quek.

PUB was also recognised with a GeoInnovation Award for modernising its enterprise GIS and migrating the national water network to the Utility Network model. The advanced GIS capabilities such as network tracing enabled teams to better understand connectivity and potential impacts, strengthening PUB's ability to respond to operational incidents and planning scenarios involving Singapore's water infrastructure.

"This supports more informed decision-making and enhances water infrastructure planning, improving our operational readiness through timely assessment of risks that may impact our water conveyance networks, contributing to greater overall system resilience", said Mr Lim Kim Shin, PUB's Chief Information Officer

Throughout the event, speakers discussed shared national priorities such as climate resilience, real time spatial analytics, digital twins, trusted AI, and geospatial workforce development, highlighting how spatial intelligence supports Singapore's long term digital, environmental and infrastructure strategies.

"GeoInnovation Singapore brings together the full ecosystem, agencies, industry partners, engineers, tech innovators and educators, all working towards the same goal: a smarter, more resilient and future ready nation," said Joe Lee, CEO, Esri Singapore. "URA, PUB and LTA's achievements show the power of location intelligence when agencies and industry collaborate. Esri Singapore is committed to strengthening the foundations that help Singapore innovate confidently and with public trust at the centre."

