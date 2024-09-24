BANGKOK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logeski, a leader in household cleaning solutions, is emphasizing the importance of safe cleaning practices amid rising hygiene concerns in Thai households. As the demand for effective cleaning and disinfecting products increases, Logeski is advising against the dangerous practice of mixing different cleaning products, which can lead to hazardous chemical reactions.

A concerning example recently occurred when a Thai mother mixed bleach with toilet cleaner to achieve better hygiene for her family. Unfortunately, this combination released toxic chlorine gas, leading to breathing difficulties for her and her loved ones. Although they recovered after receiving medical attention, the incident highlighted the dangers of improper cleaning methods.

Understanding Common Products:

Bleach (Sodium Hypochlorite): Bleach is highly effective in killing germs and viruses but should always be diluted as directed and not sprayed directly into the air to ensure safety.





Rubbing Alcohol (75%): This is suitable for surface and skin disinfection, but in Thailand's warm climate, its rapid evaporation can pose risks if used excessively.





warm climate, its rapid evaporation can pose risks if used excessively. Toilet Cleaner: Many Thai consumers use cleaners containing hydrochloric acid to clean toilets. Logeski's formula, featuring sodium hypochlorite, removes tough stains without scrubbing, and its mild scent during cleaning signals active disinfection.

Experimental Findings:

Logeski's research team conducted several experiments to explore the risks of mixing cleaning products:

Bleach and Toilet Cleaner Mix: This combination releases toxic chlorine gas, which is especially dangerous in Thailand's hot weather. However, Logeski Toilet Cleaner eliminates this risk while safely disinfecting and removing stains.





hot weather. However, Logeski Toilet Cleaner eliminates this risk while safely disinfecting and removing stains. Bleach and Alcohol Mix: This releases some chlorine gas and raises the temperature of the mixture, making it unsafe. Logeski performs effectively without needing additional products.





Toilet Cleaner and Alcohol Mix: This combination is ineffective and has no significant cleaning benefit, posing potential risks.

Conclusion:

Mixing bleach and toilet cleaner or alcohol is dangerous and should be avoided. Logeski Toilet Cleaner is a safe and reliable solution that prevents these hazards. The mild smell it releases is a sign of its effective cleaning and germ-killing action.

For Thai households, following product instructions and using Logeski ensures safety and hygiene, eliminating the need for dangerous product mixtures.

About Logeski:

Logeski is dedicated to providing safe, effective cleaning products designed to meet the needs of modern families.

