Londian Wason Raises $94.3 Million Ahead of Trading Debut: NYSE Content Update

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New York Stock Exchange

12 Aug, 2026, 20:56 CST

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 12th

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SunScout’s market cap tops $115 million after IPO
SunScout’s market cap tops $115 million after IPO
GHWCC at the NYSE on August 11
GHWCC at the NYSE on August 11

  • Londian Wason prepares to begin trading on NYSE today.
    • The Chinese-based electrolytic copper foil developer priced its American Depositary Shares at $22 apiece, the top end of its expected range.
    • The deal gives Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) a valuation above $1.7 billion.
  • SunScout will make its debut on NYSE American during today's trading session.
    • The solar-powered robotic mower developer priced 3.1 million shares at $5 each.
    • SunScout's (NYSE: SNSC) market capitalization reaches $115.5 million.
  • Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor will join NYSE Live.
    • Taylor will discuss the company's new $1 million culture fund.
    • Supports independent creators working across art, fashion, and film.
  • Investors digest the July Consumer Price Index ahead of market open.
    • Economists expected to see the headline figure increase by 3.4% year-over-year, and anticipated Core CPI to rise by 2.5%.
    • Monthly report tracks changes in prices paid by U.S. consumers.

Opening Bell
Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) celebrates its annual Office of the CFO Summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

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