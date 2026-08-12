NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on August 12th

SunScout’s market cap tops $115 million after IPO Speed Speed GHWCC at the NYSE on August 11

Londian Wason prepares to begin trading on NYSE today. The Chinese-based electrolytic copper foil developer priced its American Depositary Shares at $22 apiece, the top end of its expected range. The deal gives Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) a valuation above $1.7 billion.

SunScout will make its debut on NYSE American during today's trading session. The solar-powered robotic mower developer priced 3.1 million shares at $5 each. SunScout's (NYSE: SNSC) market capitalization reaches $115.5 million.

Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor will join NYSE Live. Taylor will discuss the company's new $1 million culture fund. Supports independent creators working across art, fashion, and film.

Investors digest the July Consumer Price Index ahead of market open. Economists expected to see the headline figure increase by 3.4% year-over-year, and anticipated Core CPI to rise by 2.5%. Monthly report tracks changes in prices paid by U.S. consumers.



Opening Bell

Londian Wason (NYSE: FOIL) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) celebrates its annual Office of the CFO Summit

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange