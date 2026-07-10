London Tech Week Signals a New Phase for AI, Shenzhou Guangda Gains Global Recognition

As AI Enters the Industrialization Era, Shenzhou Guangda Steps onto the Global Stage

HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence transitions from technological breakthroughs to large-scale industrial deployment, the global AI industry is entering a new phase of development. Market attention is shifting beyond the performance of foundation models toward a more comprehensive question: whether companies can integrate AI computing infrastructure, foundation models, industry applications and delivery capabilities into a complete ecosystem that enables AI to create sustainable industrial value.

This evolution was evident at this year's London Tech Week and the World Future Technology Development Summit (WFT 2026), where global technology companies, industry leaders, investment institutions and research organizations gathered to discuss artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and intelligent computing. Throughout the events, AI infrastructure, industrial ecosystems and global collaboration emerged as central themes shaping the future of AI development.

Against this backdrop, Chinese technology companies were no longer showcasing individual technologies alone but increasingly participating in global dialogue through their industrial capabilities and ecosystem-building experience. During the summit, Gao Feng, Chairman of Beijing Shenzhou Guangda Technology Co., Ltd. (SINO EVERBRILLIANT), was invited to participate as a representative of China's AI industry and received the Global Tech Innovation Most Investment Value Award.

Meanwhile, Liu Bing, Global Partner of YSS, CFO and Capital Partner of Shenzhou Guangda, delivered a keynote address titled "From Technology Going Global to Ecosystem Co-Building: A New Mission for China's AI Industry Capital," emphasizing that the globalization of China's AI industry is evolving from product exports toward ecosystem co-development. His remarks reflected a broader trend across the global AI industry, where international markets are placing greater emphasis not only on technological leadership but also on a company's ability to translate AI innovation into large-scale industrial applications.

International collaboration has also become an important component of Shenzhou Guangda's long-term strategy. During London Tech Week, Gao Yingxiang, Head of AI Healthcare at Shenzhou Guangda, was invited to participate in the international roundtable on the Physical AI Ecosystem, joining global industry leaders, research organizations and investment institutions to discuss emerging trends in Physical AI and ecosystem development. He also shared the company's practical experience in AI infrastructure, industry AI Agents, AI-powered healthcare and real-world AI deployment.

As a company focused on AI infrastructure application services, Shenzhou Guangda has established an integrated capability spanning AI computing infrastructure, AI platform technologies, industry-specific solutions and nationwide delivery services, providing comprehensive support throughout the AI deployment lifecycle. Guided by its dual-engine strategy of Integrated Computing Infrastructure and AI+, the company continues to accelerate AI commercialization across multiple industries. This debut at London Tech Week not only establishes an international exchange channel for the company, providing a premium showcase for its technical prowess and brand image, but also unlocks fresh opportunities to explore global industrial cooperation and pave the way for future overseas expansion, it reflects a new paradigm for the globalized growth of China's AI enterprises.

AI Models Can Evolve, but Industrial Capabilities Are Far More Difficult to Replicate

As AI enters the stage of large-scale commercial adoption, investors and industry participants increasingly recognize that the long-term value of an AI company extends well beyond the capabilities of its foundation models. While AI models continue to evolve rapidly, the industrial capabilities built around computing infrastructure, engineering delivery, industry expertise and service ecosystems require years of accumulation and remain significantly more difficult to replicate.

This has become one of Shenzhou Guangda's defining competitive strengths.

Unlike companies focused primarily on model development or standalone AI applications, Shenzhou Guangda positions itself as a leading AI infrastructure application service provider. Guided by its vision of "Making Tokens Freer and AI Simpler," the company has developed an integrated platform covering AI computing infrastructure, AI platform technologies, industry AI Agents, industry-specific solutions and nationwide delivery services. Through its Integrated Computing Infrastructure and AI+ strategy, the company supports enterprises throughout the entire AI implementation process—from intelligent computing deployment and model integration to real-world industrial applications.

Underlying this capability is the company's nationwide engineering network. Its Shenxing Cloud Platform connects nearly 200,000 registered engineers, with service coverage extending to more than 300 prefecture-level cities and over 2,500 counties across China, providing comprehensive support for the deployment, operation and maintenance of AI computing infrastructure. At the same time, the company continues to advance its Zhiyuan Large Language Model and industry AI Agent applications, accelerating AI adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, finance, logistics and education while further strengthening its collaboration within the NVIDIA ecosystem to enhance next-generation intelligent infrastructure.

As AI commercialization continues to accelerate, international markets are paying increasing attention to companies capable of connecting AI computing infrastructure, foundation models, industry applications and industrial ecosystems. For Shenzhou Guangda, its long-term competitive advantage lies not in any single product, but in the comprehensive platform capabilities, engineering expertise, industry experience and ecosystem partnerships it has built over time.

From London to the World, Chinese AI Companies Are Entering a New Stage of Globalization

The globalization of Chinese technology companies has traditionally been driven by manufacturing excellence and product innovation. In the AI era, however, globalization is entering a new phase. International markets are increasingly evaluating whether companies can contribute to global AI ecosystems and create sustainable value through the integration of technology, industry and capital.

Leveraging its AI computing infrastructure capabilities, nationwide delivery network, extensive industry experience and deepening sustained collaboration with industry ecosystem partners, Shenzhou Guangda is pursuing a development path that differs from many traditional AI companies. Rather than exporting individual AI products, the company is focused on delivering the integrated capabilities required to support the sustainable development of the global AI industry.

As the AI industry enters a new stage of value creation, capital markets are increasingly shifting their attention from isolated technological breakthroughs toward comprehensive system-building capabilities. For Shenzhou Guangda, London Tech Week represented more than an international appearance. It provided an important opportunity for global investors and industry stakeholders to better understand the company's long-term value proposition while demonstrating how Chinese AI infrastructure companies are contributing to the future of global AI industrial collaboration.

SOURCE Shenzhou Guangda