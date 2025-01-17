LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORT JOINS 12TH PORTECH ASIA SUMMIT 2025 IN MALAYSIA

Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The PorTech Asia Summit has been held annually since 2005, attracting top global experts in the port and maritime industry. In 2025, the 12th PorTech Asia Summit took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on January 9-10, with the theme "Smart Green, Multi-Win." This event gathered 300 industry experts, port authorities, associations, and leading enterprises, contributing to a vibrant forum on developing smart and sustainable ports and promoting regional cooperation.

Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Long An International Port, discussing with regional experts and partners.

During the event, Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Long An International Port, shared insights on the sidelines of the conference, earning commendation from international experts. He emphasized, "Green transformation represents a comprehensive revolution in the production and operation process. In line with new regulations set to take effect in 2030, Long An International Port is committed to restructuring its entire value chain to minimize environmental impact and fulfill Vietnam's global commitments. Particularly for Long An International Port, we focus on the main objectives of raising awareness among employees, efficient use of resources, environmental quality management, prioritizing the use of green energy, promoting the application of information technology, and minimizing the impact on climate change."

Long An International Port distinguishes itself as a leading seaport in Vietnam by employing world-class bulk and general cargo handling systems such as CATOS and MOST. By integrating state-of-the-art equipment and advanced technologies into its operational framework, the port has significantly enhanced its efficiency. This strategic optimization enables Long An International Port to swiftly and flexibly address the diverse requirements of its customers, solidifying its position as a pivotal player in the industry.

As a featured speaker during the conference, a representative from Long An International Port shared a presentation on "Initiatives for the Economic Development and Green Logistics in Vietnam's Southern Key Economic Region." The presentation left a strong impression as the international audience was introduced to a versatile, modern seaport committed to sustainable development, garnering significant interest from regional partners. The presentation highlighted comprehensive port solutions, showcasing the application of technology in port management and operations. The port's openness to networking, knowledge sharing, and experience exchange paves the way for new cooperation opportunities, contributing to the sustainable development of the region and Vietnam's logistics sector.

Long An International Port's participation at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 serves as a platform to showcase Long An Province and Vietnam as a dynamic, modern, and integrated location to the international community, with strong focus on sustainable development.

Media Contacts:

ROSE CASTILLO YAP (Ms) HEAD OF PORT COMMUNICATIONS & MARKETING Long An International Port Telephone: +84 272 374 1515 Mobile: +84 76 351 6656 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORT