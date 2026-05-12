Longbridge Cafe Coming to Singapore: From an App on Your Phone to a Presence in Your City

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities, the AI-powered online brokerage trusted by investors across Asia, today formally announced its first physical location in Singapore. The renovation hoarding at Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar has now been unveiled, marking the public start of the build-out for Longbridge Cafe Singapore, which is scheduled to open in Q3 2026.

For Longbridge, this announcement is more than a new store on the way. It signals a deliberate shift in how the brand intends to live in Singapore, from an app on a phone, to a presence that exists, visibly and tangibly, in the city its users move through every day.

A Real Presence in Singapore, Not Just a Screen

For the past several years, Longbridge's relationship with Singapore investors has lived inside a screen. Customers downloaded the app, logged in, placed trades, watched the markets, and that was where the brand began and ended. Longbridge Cafe is designed to change this fundamental fact.

When the doors open in September, the Cafe will give Longbridge a Singapore street address, an entrance that opens to the public, and a place users can point to and tell their friends, "I've been there." In an industry built on trust, this kind of visible, walkable presence is something an app, however elegant, can never fully replace.

A Relationship That Begins After Trade Confirms

A trading app's relationship with its user typically ends the moment an order is confirmed. Longbridge Cafe is being designed to let the relationship begin there.

Online, Longbridge offers tools. In Singapore, it will soon also offer time. The Cafe will give the team a place to meet investors face to face; to understand who they are, what they are working toward, which markets matter to them, and what kind of support they need at each stage of their journey. Relationships in financial services are not built through push notifications or support tickets. They are built across tables, in unhurried conversations, over time.

A Space Designed Around Three Conversations

Longbridge Cafe will belong to Longbridge in the physical sense, but in spirit it is built for its users. Every detail of the space has been designed to host three kinds of conversations that an app, by its very nature, cannot:

Investor to investor. The Cafe will be the first physical home of the Longbridge investor community in Singapore. Whether you have just opened your first account or have navigated markets through several cycles, it is a place to meet others who follow the same markets, ask the same questions, and have walked similar paths. Investing can be a lonely pursuit. At Longbridge Cafe, it does not have to be.

Market voices to investors. Longbridge will regularly host KOLs, analysts, and industry practitioners at the Cafe，turning voices that users have only ever read into people they can sit across from. A market view will no longer be a line scrolling past in a feed; it will become a conversation, with room for follow-up, disagreement, and depth.

The Longbridge team to its users. This is the conversation Longbridge values most. Product managers, researchers, and customer service team members will step out of the office and sit directly across from the people using the platform. The Cafe is where Longbridge will listen, and in turn, the team can tell its users firsthand what is being built next. In an industry steadily automating customer relationships out of existence, Longbridge is choosing the opposite direction: to show up in person.

These three conversations, peer to peer, voice to investor, team to user, are the heart of what Longbridge Cafe is being built for. They are also among the most valuable, and least replicable, things in financial services today.

A First Step in Singapore, and a Long-Term Commitment

As a Singapore-born brokerage, opening Longbridge Cafe is more than a marketing moment. Following our first café in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, we are proud to be the world's first broker to bring the online investing experience to life offline, through a café. Across APAC, Longbridge's café model has set the pace and established a blueprint that others in the industry are now beginning to follow. It is a long-term commitment, expressed in the heaviest possible form: a real, physical space, and the announcement of one is itself a deliberate act.

Located at Guoco Tower, one of Singapore's most connected commercial addresses, directly above Tanjong Pagar MRT, the space will be modest in size but considered in its positioning. Longbridge wants to live inside the daily routes of Singapore investors: on the way to work, on a lunch break, on a Saturday afternoon. To be not just an app on the phone, but part of the city's public life.

This will be the first Longbridge Cafe in Southeast Asia. Looking back years from now, we hope today's announcement will be remembered not as a real-estate milestone, but as the moment when financial services in Singapore began to feel a little more human.

"What we are building in Singapore is a home for our investor community. At a moment when every financial service is retreating behind a screen, we want Longbridge to be the place where investors in Singapore can find each other, face to face. Today's announcement is the first step toward that."

— Gavin Chia, Singapore and Regional CEO, Southeast Asia, Longbridge

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), holding a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMS Licence No. CMS101211) and operating under exempt financial adviser status.

Disclaimer

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) provides an execution-only service. All investments carry risk. Please refer to the Risk Disclosure Statement on our website for details. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE Longbridge Securities