Longbridge Securities Launches the World's First Pre-Market U.S. Options Trading，Empowering Investors to Overcome Time Zone Barriers and Stay Ahead of the Market Movement

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities today announced the launch of the world's first pre-market U.S. options trading capability. This innovative feature allows users to trade options on major U.S. stocks and ETFs during the pre-market session, ahead of the regular market opening. It significantly extends the U.S. options trading window, enabling global investors to position themselves earlier and plan trading strategies in advance of key market developments.

At launch, this feature supports prominent underlying assets, including QQQ, SPY, AAPL, and TSLA. From the launch date until further notice, Longbridge Securities is offering zero commission^ and zero platform fees* for pre-market options trading.

Key Highlights: Industry-First Innovation with Clear Cost Advantages

World's first pre-market U.S. options trading

Investors can participate in options trading before the U.S. market opens, without waiting for regular trading hours, extending trading hours and enabling more flexible responses to key market events.

Zero commissions^ and zero platform fees*

During the initial launch phase, Longbridge Securities offers industry-leading pricing for pre-market options trading, effectively lowering transaction costs for investors.

Coverage of major U.S. stocks and ETFs

The initial rollout includes highly liquid stocks such as QQQ, SPY, AAPL, AMD, AMZN, GOOGL, META, NVDA, MSFT, TSLA, INTC, PLTR, MSTR, GOOG, and UNH, with further expansion planned.

Fast, streamlined order execution

Users can view pre-market pricing and place order directly from the options chain with a simplified two-step workflow, enabling faster execution with minimal friction.

Breaking Time Constraints to Serve Global Investors

Traditionally, U.S. options trading has been limited to regular market hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This limitation often prevented investors in Asia and Europe from responding promptly to overnight developments. With the introduction of pre-market options trading, investors can now execute strategies between 4:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Singapore Time), significantly enhancing flexibility and responsiveness.

This launch positions Longbridge Securities as the first online brokerage globally to provide full-platform access to pre-market U.S. options trading. This represents a substantial extension of trading hours, offering investors in various time zones greater freedom and immediacy in participating in the market.

Driving the Global Shift Toward Extended and 5×24H Trading

As demand for more flexible trading strategies continues to grow worldwide, extended trading — including pre-market, after-hours, and round-the-clock access — is becoming a key competitive differentiator. Pre-market trading has historically been reserved for institutional and professional participants. By opening this window to retail investors, Longbridge Securities aims to enhance market liquidity while enabling individual investors to engage earlier with market information and adjust portfolios more proactively. Looking ahead, Longbridge Securities plans to further expand this capability toward 24-hour U.S. options trading, moving closer to a continuous global trading model.

Previously, Longbridge Securities introduced an AI-powered financial assistant built on large language models, making institutional-grade research and analytical capabilities accessible to all investors. The AI assistant helps users interpret market developments, identify potential opportunities, and make data-driven decisions, narrowing the information gap between retail investors and professional institutions.

Through continuous technological innovation, Longbridge Securities remains committed to removing traditional barriers in trading and advancing both user experience and investment efficiency. The launch of pre-market U.S. options trading further underscores the company's forward-looking approach within the global fintech landscape. Additional details on Longbridge Securities' pre-market U.S. options trading, including supported instruments, trading hours and fee structure, are available on the on Longbridge Securities' official page for pre-market U.S. options trading .

^Other fees apply

*Terms and conditions apply

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. ("Longbridge Securities Singapore" or "Longbridge Securities", Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) is an AI-driven online brokerage dedicated to delivering best-in-class trading experiences through its global trading infrastructure and network. Founded in March 2019, Longbridge Securities holds a total of 22 financial licenses or regulatory approvals across markets including the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and has raised over US$150 million from leading financial and investment institutions. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Licence No. CMS 101211), holding a Capital Markets Services licence and operating as an Exempt Financial Adviser.

Risk Disclosure and Important Notice

Options are complex financial instruments and, due to their leveraged nature, involve a high degree of risk and the potential for rapid losses.

Before participating in options trading, investors should fully understand how options work, the nature of the contractual relationship, and the associated risks, and carefully assess whether they are able to bear losses that may exceed their initial investment.

In addition, pre-market U.S. options trading typically involves higher price volatility, and market liquidity may be lower than during regular trading hours. Such trading may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should make trading decisions prudently after considering their investment objectives, financial situation and risk tolerance.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

