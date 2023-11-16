Longbridge Securities Receives Prestigious "Best Foreign Exchange Solution" Award at Adam Smith Awards 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities Singapore (Longbridge), a distinguished financial institution licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under Licence number CMS101211, a socially-driven online brokerage, is delighted to announce its achievement of the Best Foreign Exchange Solution Award at the esteemed Adam Smith Awards Asia 2023. This accolade underscores Longbridge's dedication to excellence and innovation in providing outstanding trading experiences for its clients.

The Adam Smith Awards Asia holds global recognition as the industry benchmark for best practices and outstanding solutions in treasury management. Renowned for acknowledging excellence in treasury and finance, this highly esteemed global awards program celebrates organizations leading the way in driving innovation and implementing best practices within the industry.

The acknowledgement represents a significant achievement in the company's vision to emerge as a new-generation trading and investing platform. Clients can seamlessly perform currency conversions for SGD, USD, and HKD, thereby significantly enhancing the convenience of investing in the US, Singapore, and Hong Kong markets. Furthermore, Longbridge provides a more favorable exchange rate compared to other brokerages, and with no service fees for currency conversion, investors can benefit from lower trading costs. As a new-generation online brokerage, Longbridge is committed to delivering a swift trading experience and the most competitive rate concessions.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have received the 'Best Foreign Exchange Solution' award at the Adam Smith Awards Asia 2023. We are dedicated to providing investors with an exceptional investment experience and building a modern, user-friendly trading platform for them to enjoy their investment journey at Longbridge. This recognition highlights the market and user acknowledgement of our commitment to excellence and innovative trading services. Moving forward, we will continue delivering top-tier brokerage services and solutions, bringing forth more innovative ideas to the securities industry," said Gillian Li, Longbridge (Singapore) CEO.

Established in March 2019, Longbridge Group was founded by a team of senior finance professionals from Singapore and Hong Kong, and technical experts from global technology giants. It has over 21 financial compliance licences or qualifications across four jurisdictions worldwide, including Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the United States. Furthermore, Longbridge is also a safe and reliable online brokerage in Singapore regulated by the MAS, providing numerous investment options with the lowest fees in the industry and offering instant account opening via MyInfo. Longbridge is an investment platform that provides a simple, affordable and accessible way for investors to grow their portfolios and achieve their financial goals.

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Longbridge Securities Singapore (Longbridge), a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under License number CMS101211, holds a capital market service license and operates as an exempt financial adviser. Recognized as a safe and reliable online brokerage in Singapore, Longbridge offers an extensive range of over 32,000 tradable financial products, including stocks, US stock options, ETFs, REITs, warrants, and more. This diverse selection provides users with abundant global investment opportunities and high-quality services. Longbridge is committed to leveraging innovative fintech applications to offer enhanced investment tools for the Singapore, Hong Kong, and US stock markets. This commitment ensures that every investor benefits from intelligent decision-making aids and enjoys a richer global investment experience at lower thresholds and costs.

