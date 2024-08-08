Longbridge Singapore Announces the Launch of Nasdaq TotalView®, Providing 60-Level Real-time Quotes for Nasdaq market with Complimentary Access throughout August

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities Singapore ("Longbridge Securities"), a next-generation internet brokerage, has announced an expanded partnership with Nasdaq and officially launched Nasdaq TotalView® ("TotalView"), which prodives US market depth of book data with real-time quotes up to 60 levels. This development positions Longbridge as one of the leading platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, offering extensive order book data. The depth of order book data will offer investors comprehensive market insight and transaction transparency, supporting more informed and strategic investment decisions. Additionally, Longbridge Securities will provide all Singapore and Hong Kong account holders with a free trial of Nasdaq TotalView® throughout August. This will allow users to experience professional-grade market-depth services immediately.

Rising Demand for Advanced Market Data: Longbridge Securities Offers up to 60 levels of Bid and Ask Quotes for US Stocks

As the US stock market remains the most active market globally, investors are presented with numerous opportunities. Recognizing the demand for professional market data, Longbridge Securities has deepened its partnership with Nasdaq to introduce its top-tier market data service, Nasdaq TotalView®. This service provides professional-grade market-depth data, offering the most detailed and extensive quote information available.

Unlike traditional US stock quotes, which include basic Level 1 standard quotes and limited Level 2 quotes covering only 1-10 levels, Nasdaq TotalView® has a depth liquidity far exceeding US Level 1 and is 20 times greater than US Level 2. This allows investors to gain deeper insights into market transactions.

Longbridge Securities' integration of Nasdaq TotalView® includes 60-level market depth data covering pre-market, regular trading hours, and after-hours sessions, making it one of the most comprehensive order book platforms in Asia. This detailed data helps investors identify price movements and potential support and resistance levels more easily, facilitating more strategic trading plans and better market understanding. It supports informed investment decisions and helps investors capitalize on price differences to maximize returns.

Exclusive User-Friendly Interface Development with Complimentary Usage Offered Throughout August

To enhance the usability of in-depth market data, Longbridge Securities' R&D team meticulously designed an interface that caters to investors' data interaction needs. The interface displays order book depth and details with buy and sell orders shown side by side. Its simple and intuitive design allows investors, even beginners, to quickly access crucial buy and sell quote information and volumes.

Longbridge Securities developed an interface incorporating Nasdaq TotalView® with 60-level depth data. This offers investors a comprehensive market view and allows users to flexibly choose from various depth levels (5-level, 10-level, 20-level, 40-level, or 60-level) based on their needs, facilitating more diversified trading strategies.

For professional investors, observing the depth chart provides a clear view of the number of buy and sell orders at a specific price level, allowing them to understand the strength of the current market's buying and selling power. The chart's width indicates the dispersion of order prices, the height reflects the total order volume trend, and the slope shows the concentration of orders at corresponding prices.

Longbridge Securities stated, "Longbridge prioritizes the best user experience. By introducing Nasdaq TotalView®, we aim to enable users to make more informed and comprehensive investment decisions through detailed market data, capitalizing on opportunities in the rising US stock market. To enhance the user experience, we have developed a user-friendly interactive design for the Nasdaq TotalView® interface, offering a more streamlined and accurate investment tool."

Additionally, Longbridge Securities is offering a special promotion: All Longbridge account holders in Hong Kong and Singapore will have free access to Nasdaq TotalView® throughout August, enabling them to obtain detailed market data and gain early insights into US stock trading opportunities.

As an internet brokerage committed to the "lifetime commission-free" principle, Longbridge Securities is dedicated to providing investors with the best trading experience and the lowest trading costs through technological innovation and excellent service. This commitment allows users to enjoy a rich global investment experience and seize global investment opportunities. The launch of Nasdaq TotalView® will further solidify Longbridge Securities' leading position in the market and provide more investment opportunities for a broad range of investors.

About Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd.

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (" Longbridge Securities") is a next-generation internet brokerage that empowers investors by providing comprehensive investment tools and a seamless trading experience. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Longbridge Securities offers a wide range of investment products and services, including stocks, REITs, ETFs, warrants, CBBCs, options, and mutual funds, along with market data and insights to facilitate informed decision-making. With a commitment to innovation and user-friendly platforms, Longbridge Securities aims to redefine the investment landscape and support investors in achieving their financial goals.

