Longbridge Singapore Launches 24hr US Trading to Empower Investors with Round-the-Clock Market Access

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities Singapore (Longbridge), a socially-driven online brokerage, has announced the launch of its 24-hour US Trading, enabling round-the-clock trading of US stocks. This new offering caters to the growing demand among investors for more effective access to global markets. Now Singapore investors have the ability to trade US stocks continuously throughout the working day, encompassing both pre-market and after-hours trading sessions. This 24hr trading service offers enhanced flexibility and a more comprehensive global investment experience.

Investors no longer need to disrupt their sleep schedules to trade

Longbridge's 24-hour US trading revolutionizes the conventional necessity of staying up late, facilitating trading at any hour. This trading session extends well beyond the traditional hours of the US stock market, accommodating the dynamics of international markets and the varied schedules of global investors. The overnight trading window is available from 8:00 PM to 3:50 AM Eastern Time, which translates to 8:00 AM to 3:50 PM Singapore Time during Eastern Daylight Time, or from 9:00 AM to 4:50 PM Singapore Time during Eastern Standard Time. By including overnight trading alongside pre-market, regular, and after-hours sessions, Longbridge completes a 24-hour trading cycle for the US stock market. These sessions adhere to the exchange holiday calendar, aligning with regular trading days and excluding holidays.

US Overnight Trading provides investors with the chance to hedge their positions in anticipation of potential market risks. It enables immediate responses to global financial events, adjustments to investment strategies, and the capability to capitalize on opportunities or minimize risks. This initiative caters to the requirements of investors across various time zones and geographic locations, offering extra trading alternatives for those looking for cross-time zone opportunities or those unable to engage in daytime trading.

Supports trading in stocks, ETFs, and short selling, enabling you to seize every investment opportunity

Introducing 71 securities for its 24-hour US trading service for a start makes Longbridge one of the few Singapore brokers with the broadest selection of securities available for this service. To aid investors in identifying securities eligible for overnight trading easily, Longbridge has incorporated a "24H" label on the individual stock details page within the Longbridge App.

The launch of 24-hour US trading significantly enhances the investment process for Singapore clients, enriching their trading experience. Longbridge seeks to satisfy the increasing interest in US stocks among Singapore investors and and works continuously to overcome the challenges of time zone differences.

Committed to leveraging innovative financial technology, Longbridge aims to offer superior investment tools to every investor, supporting intelligent decision-making and enabling individuals to enjoy a comprehensive global investment experience with lower barriers and fees. Furthermore, Longbridge offers lifetime commission-free trading for the US and Hong Kong markets, minimizing trading costs for investors.

For more details about Longbridge's 24-hour US trading, please refer to the Longbridge Securities official website - Help Center guide: https://support.longbridge.sg/topics/Stocksandetfs/Overnighttrading

About Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd.

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a new-generation, socially-driven online brokerage that empowers investors by providing comprehensive investment tools and a seamless trading experience. Regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Long Bridge Securities offers a wide range of investment products and services, including stocks, REITs, ETFs, warrants, CBBCs, options, and mutual funds, along with market data and insights to facilitate informed decision-making. With a commitment to innovation and user-friendly platforms, Long Bridge Securities aims to redefine the investment landscape and support investors in achieving their financial goals.

SOURCE Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd.