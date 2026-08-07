Longbridge Singapore wins "InvestTech Initiative Award - Singapore" at the Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2026

Recognition underscores Longbridge's pioneering vision as the world's first AI-native broker, setting a new benchmark for investing in the AI era.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities (Singapore) ("Longbridge Singapore"), an AI-powered online brokerage, has been named the winner of the InvestTech Initiative Award – Singapore at the Asian Banking & Finance Fintech Awards 2026.

The award recognises Longbridge Singapore's sustained investment in AI innovation and its pioneering vision as the world's first AI-native broker*, bringing together AI and investing in a fundamentally new way.

Organised by Asian Banking & Finance, the ABF Fintech Awards celebrate organisations that are advancing financial technology and reshaping the delivery of financial services across Asia. Longbridge Singapore was recognised for the AI innovations introduced over the past year, reinforcing its commitment to making investing more intuitive, contextual and accessible.

Pioneering a New Model for Investing

AI is changing more than how investors search for information. It is reshaping how they discover opportunities, interpret markets, make decisions and execute trades.

This requires more than adding AI to an existing brokerage. It calls for a fundamentally different model—one where AI is embedded across the entire investing journey, from discovery and research to decision-making and placing orders with investors' confirmation.

That vision has culminated in the world's first AI-native broker: an integrated platform where each AI-native product plays a distinct role while working together as one connected investing experience.

At its core is Longbridge AI, the intelligence layer that continuously interprets market developments, understands each investor's portfolio and surfaces timely, personalised insights. Since its introduction in 2024, Longbridge AI has generated 57.3 million portfolio updates, responded to more than 557,000 investment-related queries and analysed over 28,000 earnings reports in 2025 alone, demonstrating Longbridge's vision of AI as an integral part of the investing journey rather than a standalone assistant.

That intelligence is brought to life through the Longbridge App, where investors can engage naturally through voice, text and images instead of navigating traditional brokerage workflows.

Beyond the app, Longbridge Skill extends these capabilities into leading AI platforms, allowing investors to access Longbridge's market intelligence, investment analysis and brokerage capabilities within the AI experiences they already use. Building on this foundation, the Longbridge Agent Platform enables investors to create, customise and deploy their own AI investing agents using natural language, supported by a governance framework with compliance guardrails, transparent disclosures and community ratings.

Together, these products represent a new model for investing — one where AI is no longer a standalone feature, but the intelligence layer connecting every stage of the investing journey while keeping investors firmly in control of every investment decision.

Bringing Investing Into Everyday AI Experiences

"This recognition reflects where we believe investing is headed. As AI becomes a natural part of how people learn, work and make decisions, investing should become just as seamless. Our vision has never been to build another AI assistant, but to embed trusted investing intelligence into the AI experiences people already use, making investing more intuitive, more contextual and more accessible," Gavin Chia, CEO of Longbridge Securities Singapore and Southeast Asia, said.

"For investors in Singapore, that means institutional-grade investing capabilities delivered through experiences that feel natural, trusted and always keep them in control of every investment decision," Chia added.

The recognition comes amid continued business momentum for Longbridge.

In 2025, the platform introduced more than 110 new features across 16 product releases, including multi-leg options strategies and recurring investments for US fractional shares.

User assets grew 220% year on year in 2025, following 450% growth in 2024, while the global user base expanded 120%. Total notional trading volume reached US$1.5 trillion across 55.7 million orders processed, and Longbridge ranked among Hong Kong's fastest-growing fintech brokerages for two consecutive years.

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Longbridge Securities is an AI-Powered online brokerage headquartered in Singapore. By building global trading infrastructure and a trading network, it delivers best-in-class trading experiences to investors worldwide. Founded in March 2019, Longbridge holds 22 financial regulatory licenses or qualifications across the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and other markets, and has secured more than US$150 million in strategic investment from leading financial institutions and investment firms. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Capital Markets Services Licence No.: CMS101211), holding a Capital Markets Services Licence and operating under an exempt financial adviser status.

Disclaimer

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. ("Long Bridge Securities") (UEN No.: 202111825D) is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for dealing in capital markets products that are securities, collective investment schemes, and exchange-traded derivatives contracts, and is an Exempt Financial Adviser. All investments carry risk. Please refer to the Risk Disclosure Statement on our website for details. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This commitment to innovation extends beyond AI — Longbridge made history in 2025 by launching the world's first U.S. stock options pre-market trading, a milestone that underscores its position at the frontier of brokerage technology.

*"AI-Native" is defined as: AI that reshapes the product itself, rather than merely optimizing product efficiency. Based on our research, no other listed retail broker licensed to operate in Hong Kong, Singapore or the United States currently meets this standard.

Media enquiries:

Kang Jia Rui / Natalie Lau

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +65 9451 4873

Web: https://longbridge.com/sg

SOURCE Longbridge Securities (Singapore)