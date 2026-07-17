Longbridge Unveils the World's First AI-Native Investing Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Investing

Four products replace menus and interfaces with conversation — bringing institutional-grade investment capabilities to individual investors everywhere AI lives

HONG KONG, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Group, the AI-powered fintech company, today unveiled a new generation of AI-native* investing products, redefining how people engage with the market and rebuilding the investing experience around a single idea: investing begins with a conversation, wherever that conversation happens — in Longbridge's own products, or inside the AI assistants used by billions of people every day. In either place, users can complete the entire investing process, making AI the true operating system of investing.

A New Era of Investing, Rebuilt Around You

For five decades, every wave of innovation, lower costs, online platforms, mobile apps made investing easier to reach, yet investors are still left piecing together watchlists, charts, screeners and research on their own. Longbridge AI removes the interface altogether: investors simply ask, and the AI helps them discover opportunities, analyse information, build a plan and review each decision in one workflow — bringing a capability once reserved for professional institutions to every investor.

"Every major shift in brokerage has made investing easier to access, whether through lower costs, online platforms or mobile devices, but access has never been the same as having an institutional investment process," said Nowa Zhu, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Longbridge. "We envision Longbridge AI as an emerging force reshaping the investing experience. Instead of asking investors to navigate increasingly complex platforms, we believe investing should begin with a conversation via language user interface (LUI). AI becomes the underlying operating system of investing, and language becomes the interface — helping investors move from discovering opportunities to making informed decisions, not only on our platform but wherever they already talk to AI."

Four Products, One Ecosystem

The launch introduces four connected products that together span the full investing journey, from discovering opportunities, analysing information, formulating strategy, to executing decisions and reviewing outcomes.

Longbridge App is the Group's flagship AI-native investing application, conceived and built in Singapore. It is built around one continuous loop: Catalyst, what happened; Signal, what it means for your holdings; Plan, what to do, with a drafted order you review; and Review, what you learned. This truly brings institutional-grade capabilities to every individual investor. Investors no longer learn the app. They simply ask, in words, voice or a photo, and it takes them from what happened to what to do.

Longbridge AI is the Group's flagship AI investing agent. Rather than waiting to answer questions, it scans the market for developments relevant to an investor's holdings, remembers their portfolio and past decisions, and thinks one step ahead, drafting an action plan for the investor to review. The more it is used, the better it understands each investor's preferences and decision-making style, helping investors build a more consistent and disciplined investing process. It anticipates and proposes, but every trade is executed only after the investor's confirmation, fully upholding the Human-in-the-loop principle.

Longbridge Skill connects more than 13 investing skills, including real-time market data, fundamentals, derivatives analysis and trade order drafting, directly into the AI assistants investors already use. No new app to download, no switching platforms: investors get zero-barrier access to institutional-grade financial capabilities. It works natively with mainstream assistants including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, as well as developer tools such as Cursor. By meeting investors inside the AI used by billions of people every day, Longbridge extends AI-native investing far beyond a single app.

Longbridge Agent Platform is the open marketplace where strategies, analysts and skills compete side by side, rather than converging on a single house view. Investors can build their own investing agent in plain words, subscribe to approaches created by others, or publish their own agent, which can be discovered and used by any AI, anywhere, opening up a breadth of investment perspectives that were once gatekept, a new era of investing rebuilt by every individual.

Bringing Institutional Investment Capabilities to Everyone

Longbridge sees this launch as the start of a longer commitment, not a single moment. The company plans to establish the Longbridge AI Lab in Singapore, dedicated to exploring best practices in investment research, risk management and human-AI collaboration, and to advancing the responsible use of AI in finance. The Lab will partner with local universities and industry leaders, and create roles that bring top-tier AI talent to the city.

Longbridge's AI-native investing platform is designed to close the gap between institutional and retail investing by bringing market research, portfolio analysis, investment planning, trade execution and post-trade review into a single AI-native workflow. It follows a human-in-the-loop principle: the AI proposes and the investor decides. Throughout the investment process, investors remain in control of every decision, and final execution always requires their confirmation.

From Asia to the World

Conceived and built in Singapore, the Longbridge AI suite launches first in Singapore, home to a mature financial market, a robust regulatory framework and some of the world's most active retail investors, an ideal environment for AI-native financial products. Hong Kong has long been one of the Group's core markets, where the team has spent years serving local investor needs, while Singapore serves as a key base for the Group's global product development. Starting from Asia, Longbridge aims to bring the AI-native investing experience to markets worldwide.

"This product is made in Singapore: designed here, built here," said Gavin Chia, CEO of Longbridge Securities for Singapore and Southeast Asia. "For decades, the world's great financial products came from New York and London. We believe the next generation of world-class financial products can be born in Asia and serve the world. Longbridge AI is the first step toward that vision, and a milestone for Asian innovation going global."

The Longbridge AI products will be available to Singapore users from 15 July 2026 at https://longbridge.com/ai.

*"AI-Native" is defined as: AI that reshapes the product itself, rather than merely optimising product efficiency. Based on our research, no other listed retail broker licensed to operate in Hong Kong, Singapore or the United States currently meets this standard.

Disclaimer

The launch event is organised by Longbridge Group. The AI products unveiled are proprietary innovations developed by Longbridge Group and will be introduced progressively across the United States, Singapore, and other markets throughout Asia.

About Longbridge Group

Longbridge Group is a leading fintech company with three main business segments: Securities, Technology, and AI.

Longbridge Securities is an AI-powered online brokerage that serves global investors with optimal trading experience through building worldwide trading infrastructure and networks.

Website (Global) : http://longbridge.com

is an AI-powered online brokerage that serves global investors with optimal trading experience through building worldwide trading infrastructure and networks. Website (Global) : http://longbridge.com LONGPORT Whale provides multi-market, multi-asset trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services.

Website: https://longportwhale.com

provides multi-market, multi-asset trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services. Website: https://longportwhale.com LongbridgeAI is a next-generation AI-native financial data and trading infrastructure platform built for global investors, quantitative researchers, AI agents, and developers.

Website: https://longbridge.com/ai

SOURCE Longbridge Group