Longbridge Whale Rebrands as LONGPORT Whale, Marking a Strategic Brand Upgrade

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Whale, a leading fintech brand, today announced a major rebrand and will now operate as LONGPORT Whale ("Whale"). This rebrand reflects an expanded strategy, enhanced service capabilities and a renewed vision, reinforcing Whale's role as an integrated trading platform connecting major global financial markets.

Since its inception, Whale has been committed to building a technologically advanced global trading network. Built on a SaaS-based model, Whale was among the first in the Hong Kong market to offer an end-to-end securities trading solution tailored for brokerages. Powered by cloud-native technology and microservices architecture, Whale delivers more comprehensive and efficient project execution than traditional trading system providers, earning strong market recognition rapidly.

In 2024, Whale officially launched its "Securities as a Service" model, modularizing system functions and enabling clients to subscribe on demand. This innovation elevated Whale's one-stop solution into a platform-based, service-oriented model, effectively bridging financial institutions and retail investors.

As its business continues to scale, Whale has expanded access to major global financial markets. The platform now integrates with a growing network of product issuers, custodian banks, exchanges, and leading news and market data service providers. Beyond Hong Kong and U.S. equities, Whale's offerings now cover wealth management, virtual assets, structured products, funds, and more. Its client base has also broadened from securities firms to include banks, family offices, and other institutional clients with investment service needs.

To date, Whale has developed into a fully integrated global trading platform and a hub for multi-asset trading activities at over 100 financial institutions worldwide. Reflecting this new stage of growth, the brand has been upgraded to LONGPORT Whale.

This rebrand highlights three key priorities:

Clearer Positioning — transforming from a "digital bridge" connecting brokers and investors into a fully integrated global trading platform and financial infrastructure serving a broader range of financial institutions. Stronger Capabilities — delivering stable, scalable, and global trading solutions designed for complex cross-market and multi-asset needs. Future Vision — building an open, connected, and resilient trading network and ecosystem that supports the long-term development of institutional business models.

In line with the brand upgrade, Whale has relocated its Hong Kong office and is now operating under a refreshed brand identity.

Zhong Hua, CEO of Whale, said:"'LONGPORT' reflects our vision of Whale as an open, stable, and efficient global trading network—a hub for multi-asset trading, global liquidity, and integrated financial services across markets. We provide financial institutions with secure technology infrastructure and seamless trading access. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in technology, enhance our trading capabilities, and expand our ecosystem partnerships. With a deeper focus and broader horizon, we aim to deliver more powerful, flexible, and trusted solutions for banks, brokerages, family offices, and other institutional clients worldwide."

About LONGPORT Whale

LONGPORT Whale provides institutional-grade trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services. The platform delivers comprehensive access to multi-market, multi-asset trading through a single integrated system. Built on a proprietary cloud-native microservices architecture and validated by tens of millions of live transactions, LONGPORT Whale delivers millisecond-level execution with exceptional stability and reliability.

Its modular, flexible deployment model allows each institution to tailor the system to its business scale and regulatory environment, enabling partners to rapidly build efficient, compliant, and globally scalable trading services. Today, the platform serves as the core trading system for more than 100 institutions worldwide.

The founding team of LONGPORT Whale brings together experienced financial professionals from Singapore and Hong Kong SAR, alongside senior technology leaders from top global technology companies. With operations across Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United States, and Thailand, the company has built a strong, globally distributed team with a significant focus on FinTech innovation.

Driven by deep industry expertise and continuous technological innovation, LONGPORT Whale has established itself as a trusted industry leader and has been recognized with multiple prestigious FinTech awards from internationally respected institutions.

Website：https://longportwhale.com

SOURCE LONGPORT Whale