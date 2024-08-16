LONGi and ABOITIZ Sign Order for the Largest Single 600MW Power Plant Project in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LONGi has signed an order for a 600MW Hi-MO 7 ground power plant project with ABOITIZ POWER, which is also the largest single-unit order in the Philippines! It will strongly support the energy transformation of ABOITIZ, and also make an important contribution to the green and sustainable development of the Philippine energy industry!

Signing Ceremony

ABOITIZ POWER occupies an important market position in both traditional and new energy in the Philippines, and has made the development of new energy industry as one of the group's future development strategies. At the beginning of the project, both teams carried out many business negotiations and technical exchanges, and had in-depth exchanges from the project requirements, industry perspectives, technical routes, product advantages, etc., and comprehensively demonstrated that supporting the success of the project is the core objective, and the two sides have laid a solid foundation for cooperation.

LONGi took ABOITIZ POWER as a very important customer in the Philippines and LONGi is very pleased to establish partnership with them on this project. As always, LONGi will adhere to its customer-centered approach and continue to bring value beyond expectations to its customers with high-performance, high-efficiency and high-reliability PV products.

The Hi-MO 7 modules signed this time are LONGi's module products for multi-scenario power plants based on high-efficiency HPDC cell technology, featuring better conversion efficiency, power temperature coefficient, and higher reliability, which can significantly improve power generation gain. At the same time, LONGi's product life cycle standards also brings users more than expected robust value and income.

LONGi will continue to strengthen its in-depth cooperation with the core players of the new energy industry chain in the Philippines, and use PV technologies and products with more cost advantages to help the Philippines develop its clean energy sector in depth, and fully support the country's progress towards the goal of sustainable green development.

SOURCE LONGi