LONGi and Raystech Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Australia's Solar Market

XI'AN, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25, Raystech Group Pty. Ltd. ("Raystech"), one of Australia's leading photovoltaic distributors, signed a groundbreaking strategic cooperation agreement with LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("LONGi") at LONGi's headquarters in Xi'an.

Mark Miao (left), Chairman of Raystech and Daniel Lin (right), Managing Director of LONGi Solar Australia finalise the strategic agreement. LONGi and Raystech leaders at the signing ceremony in Xi’an.

The agreement, signed by Raystech's Chairman, Mark Miao, and Daniel Lin, Managing Director of LONGi's Australian subsidiary, represents a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior leaders from both organisations, including LONGi's Chairman Zhong Baoshen, President of the Distributed Business Group Jiang Dongyu, and Global Marketing Head for Distributed Business Huo Yan.

A Strategic Shift for the Australian Solar Market

This exclusive partnership marks a transformative shift in LONGi's distribution strategy for the residential and small C&I sectors. Starting in 2025, Raystech will become the sole distributor of LONGi's solar modules in Australia. In turn, Raystech will exclusively feature LONGi products in its solar module portfolio.

While this move represents a new approach to distribution, LONGi's presence and commitment to the Australian market remain unchanged. Current customers as well as new, will continue to benefit from LONGi's support in sales, marketing, product and warranty claims still managed locally by LONGi's dedicated Australian team, ensuring the same level of trusted support as always.

This innovative collaboration is driven by the mutual goal of creating a competitive edge in a dynamic market. By combining LONGi's technological leadership with Raystech's extensive distribution and warehousing network, the partnership aims to:

Ensure Consistent Stock Availability Nationwide: With warehouses in every state and major city, including remote areas underserved by other distributors, Raystech guarantees reliable access to LONGi products for customers across Australia.





Stabilise Pricing and Enhanced Service: A streamlined distribution model will provide uniform pricing and consistent service quality, benefiting solar installers and end-users alike.





A streamlined distribution model will provide uniform pricing and consistent service quality, benefiting solar installers and end-users alike. Introduce Advanced Solar Technology: The partnership will debut LONGi's cutting-edge HPBC 2.0 modules in Australia in 2025, delivering high efficiency and reliability to meet diverse energy needs.

Why This Matters for Australia

Australia's solar market is at a pivotal point, with over 30% of residential homes adopting solar systems and continued growth opportunities in both residential and commercial sectors. This partnership addresses key market challenges:

Improved Supply Chain Efficiency: Leveraging Raystech's infrastructure ensures product availability even in remote regions, supporting Australia's ambitious renewable energy goals.





Simplified Offerings for Installers and End-Users: The exclusive model reduces complexity, helping installers confidently deliver premium products to their customers.





The exclusive model reduces complexity, helping installers confidently deliver premium products to their customers. Enhanced Customer Experience: Consistent service and access to innovative technologies will elevate the overall value delivered to Australian solar customers.

A Vision for the Future

Raystech, founded in 2019, has quickly risen as a global renewable energy brand with a robust sales network and the distinction of being named Best Distributor by EUPD in 2023 and 2024. LONGi, renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, has been a key player in Australia since establishing its Sydney-based subsidiary in 2019.

"LONGi has always been at the forefront of technological advancements," said Raystech Chairman Mark Miao. "This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, bringing our shared vision for a sustainable energy future to life."

LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen added, "Our exclusive agreement with Raystech reflects our commitment to delivering consistent quality and service to the Australian market. Together, we will set new benchmarks for innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction."

A Collaborative Path Ahead

This strategic cooperation is just the beginning of a long-term journey. By aligning their strengths, LONGi and Raystech aim to contribute to the sustainable development of Australia's photovoltaic industry, fostering a healthier and more competitive ecosystem.

SOURCE LONGi