LONGi and SEV Deliver Advanced Solar PV Project for Tan De Company, Pioneering Sustainability in Vietnam's Garment Industry

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2024, LONGi and Solar Electric Vietnam JSC (SEV) continued their efforts to promote green energy and sustainable development by delivering an advanced solar photovoltaic (PV) project to Tan De Company, one of Vietnam's largest garment manufacturers and exporters with over 17,000 employees.

The project involved the installation of 11 MWp of solar PV rooftop systems across nine factories, utilizing LONGi Hi-MO X6 modules equipped with anti-dust technology to maximize energy output. The system is expected to generate 12,603 MWh annually and reduce 8,527 tons of CO 2 emissions annually, aligning Tan De with international green manufacturing standards.

Mr.Duong Vu, Deputy Head of SEV's Technical Department, emphasized the robustness of the installation, stating that despite the devastating Yagi typhoon that hit Northern Vietnam, all nine systems remained safe and stable, while other buildings suffered significant damage. This resilience highlights the high-quality installation and engineering capabilities of SEV, further establishing Tan De as a leader in green manufacturing in Vietnam.

This project advances the country's renewable energy goals and showcases the role of sustainable practices in the textile and manufacturing industries.

