LONGi Partners with Fatoni University to Build a Green Campus with Solar Power

PATTANI, Thailand, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a world-renowned solar panel manufacturer, has partnered with Smart Solar Corporation Co., Ltd. to install solar modules at Fatoni University in Thailand, helping the university to embrace sustainable development energy solutions to meet their growing energy needs.

Fatoni University, renowned for its programs in business, engineering, information technology, and education, has earned the trust of local residents for its high-quality education and innovative teaching methods. However, like many higher education institutions, Fatoni University is grappling with rising electricity costs while striving to maintain its high standards of education.

To counter rising operating costs, Fatoni University turned to Hi-MO X6 solar panels, known for their efficient power generation, superior reliability, and excellent humidity resistance.

The shift to solar power has been a resounding success for Fatoni University. The newly installed solar system generates a total output of 563,921 kWh, resulting in monthly savings of approximately THB 194,060 (USD 5,390) and a total of THB 2,650,430 (USD 73,623) over 13 months. The environmental impact has been equally significant, with a reduction in carbon emissions by 268 tons to date. These savings allow Fatoni University to allocate more resources to campus construction and educational investments, thereby enhancing the learning experience for students.

This cooperation with Fatoni University marks another successful implementation of LONGi's HPBC technology in the overseas market. Moving forward, LONGi is committed to supporting academic institutions in accelerating their transition to green energy.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules , commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions , green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment . The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

SOURCE LONGi