LONGi Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Zhang Haimeng: Innovating with Solar Technology to Practice ESG Philosophy and Sustainable Development Goals

XI'AN, China, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31st, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LONGi ") officially held its third "Sustainability Week" and released the "2023 Sustainability Report" through a virtual conference. Zhang Haimeng, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of LONGi, interpreted the full report on the company's actions and achievements in environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance (ESG) in 2023.

The report shows that by the end of 2023, LONGi's cumulative shipments of silicon wafers exceeded 414.24 GW, accounting for 27% of the global photovoltaic cumulative installed capacity. This can generate 1736.1 billion kWh of green electricity, equivalent to avoiding 812 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to planting 4.06 billion trees, making a significant contribution to global climate action and sustainable development.

LONGi is committed to becoming an advocate, practitioner, and leader in sustainable development in the global clean energy field, making a positive contribution to global green, low-carbon sustainable development and the realization of a zero-carbon future. At a time when countries are rapidly building corporate sustainable development information disclosure systems, the report demonstrates LONGi's firm confidence, pragmatic actions, and phased achievements in practicing sustainable development to all parties.

In 2023, LONGi set a sustainable development goal of "Affordable for all" as well as the energy equity concept of "Solar for all" permeating LONGi's business philosophy with goodwill, and balancing the requirements of society, the environment, and stakeholders while achieving business value, and continuously integrating the concept into strategy and operations.

Innovating with Solar Technology to Practice ESG Philosophy

LONGi has always adhered to the philosophy of "Innovation for Development", achieving differentiated development in technology and products, reshaping differentiated competitiveness, promoting digital transformation, and contributing to sustainable development through technological and product innovation.

For many years, LONGi has maintained in-depth and systematic research on different solar cell technology routes. In 2023, LONGi's independently developed monocrystalline silicon single-junction cells and monocrystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cells both set new world records for cell efficiency, becoming the "Double Champions" of the two major solar cell tracks.

In September 2023, LONGi proposed that "BC (Back-Contact) technology will become the market mainstream in the next five years," which has attracted high attention from the photovoltaic industry. Currently, LONGi has achieved stable mass production of HPBC products, making the once "luxury goods" accessible to the mass market.

In response to the needs and requirements of global customers and the demand differences between utility-scale and distributed markets, LONGi launched the Hi-MO 7 and Hi-MO X6 series products in 2023, enhancing the product's reliability in dealing with extreme weather conditions such as dust accumulation and wind resistance, providing customers with more efficient, reliable, and scenario-based solutions.

In terms of hydrogen, LONGi has become the world's largest hydrogen energy equipment manufacturer in 2023, successively releasing ALK Hi1, ALK G series electrolyzers, formulating modular and intelligent solutions, and actively exploring the path of "multiple technology routes + multiple scenario applications" for green hydrogen.

LONGi continuously enhances the refinement of environmental management in its production and operation process, increases environmental investment, and persistently reduces environmental impact. In 2023, LONGi's investment in environmental protection amounted to 558.326 million yuan, a 38% increase compared to 2022. From its listing in 2012 to the end of 2023, LONGi has invested over 27 billion CNY in R&D, and has obtained a total of 2879 authorized patents.

Collaborate with International Institutions, Enhancing Key Performance of Sustainable Development Goals

At the United Nations 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), LONGi set up a Solar Pavilion and released its third "Climate Action White Paper" and "Green Power+ Green Hydrogen" carbon neutrality solution, driving the global energy transition and climate action process; it carried out desert ecological restoration projects using photovoltaics and launched the "Zero-Carbon Life Plan for Pandas" using the power of photovoltaics to support biodiversity conservation. LONGi also became a global partner with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The two parties will cooperate in climate action, energy equity, and green transformation, continuing to move forward on the path of sustainable development and ESG.

According to the report, LONGi has been awarded the title of "Sustainable Disclosure Standards Pioneer Partner" by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), a silver rating for corporate social responsibility performance by EcoVadis, and received a "B" rating for climate change and water security from CDP in 2023. LONGi has also been ranked first in the industry for three consecutive years in the Corporate Action Transparency Index (CATI) by the Institute of Public and Environmental (IPE), reaching an industry-leading standard.

In 2023, LONGi became the first photovoltaic company in China to be certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its carbon targets. LONGi promises to reduce emissions from Scope 1 and Scope 2 by 60% by 2030 compared to 2020; By 2030, the emission intensity per ton of purchased goods and services in Scope 3 will decrease by 52% compared to 2020.

Embrace the Digital Era, Promoting the Zero-carbon Rural Construction and Intelligent Manufacturing

In April, 2023, LONGi introduced the "LONGi Sunflower" one-stop digital household photovoltaic solution in Yaozhou District, Tongchuan, Shaanxi. The solution distributes income to villagers based on power generation income and roof area, creating a "Sunshine Bank" for rural communities. At the end of the reporting period, 108 households in Kefang Village completed the installation of photovoltaic power stations, with an average annual power generation of 3.81 million kWh, increasing the income of farmers.

Faced with the global digital trends, LONGi actively implements digital transformation. The LONGi Jiaxing Production Base fully integrates the technology of Industry 4.0, achieving more than 30 digital use cases, industry-first AI intelligent cell distribution, and full-process AI quality inspection, achieving accurate high-quality delivery, and making remarkable achievements in improving quality and efficiency, while also improving the working environment and skills of employees, and helping to achieve ESG goals with digital technology. LONGi was selected as the World Economic Forum's first "Lighthouse Factory" in the global photovoltaic industry in 2023, leading the trend of "intelligent manufacturing" in the photovoltaic industry.

Under the trend of accelerating the transformation of global energy towards the net-zero target, the photovoltaic industry will continue to grow. LONGi will always takes customers as the center, remains confident, maintains determination, meets challenges with common sense and resilience, and seizes opportunities with innovation in products and services. In the process of achieving the global net-zero target, LONGi undertakes the mission and responsibility of promoting sustainable development for humanity.

