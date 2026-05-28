Longsys to Showcase Innovative Edge AI Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI is shifting from cloud infrastructure to edge devices, driving strong demand for high-performance storage. The storage sector, a core enabler of AI, has entered a transformative era. Embracing COMPUTEX 2026's official theme "AI together", Longsys (301308.SZ) will attend alongside its high-end consumer storage brand Lexar. Focusing on "Edge AI Storage, Integrated Implementation", the company will showcase a full lineup of innovations for AI PCs, intelligent agent hosts and embedded AI terminals.

At the exhibition, Longsys will debut two new memory products optimized for edge AI inference, an industry-wide mainstream capability. Modern large parameter LLMs set strict requirements on memory capacity, bandwidth and energy efficiency, while conventional memory solutions struggle to balance size, heat dissipation, power draw and upgrade costs. They effectively resolve common pain points including incomplete model loading, thermal-induced performance throttling and cumbersome hardware maintenance, delivering tailored memory solutions for diverse edge AI terminals.

Longsys further showcases end-to-end flash storage solutions. Powered by proprietary SPU (Storage Processing Unit), HLC (High Level Cache) and iSA (Intelligent Storage Agent) technologies, the portfolio optimizes MoE LLM inference via expert offloading, smart cache scheduling and prefetch algorithms to resolve storage hurdles. Live demos on AI PCs and agent hosts prove the solutions support ultra-large models and long-context workloads above standard hardware specs. They cut DRAM usage sharply, making edge AI deployment more accessible and cost-effective.

The lineup also includes high-speed PCIe Gen4/Gen5 mSSDs. With highly integrated packaging and advanced thermal design, they deliver large capacity and high reliability, sustaining stable performance during long-duration heavy read-write tasks for AI workloads and offering storage options for end devices.

Lexar, the high-end consumer storage brand, will display a complete portfolio of SSDs, DIMMs, PSSDs and memory cards, plus full AI-Grade product lines. Celebrating Lexar's 30th anniversary and the upcoming FIFA World Cup, its exclusive co-branded products with the Argentina National Football Team will also be featured, merging robust tech performance with trendy styling.

With a lineup of cutting-edge technologies and products, Longsys and Lexar are poised to bring highlights to COMPUTEX 2026. Stay tuned for more updates from our booth.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Longsys