L'ORÉAL HONG KONG PARTNERS WITH MUSEUM OF CLIMATE CHANGE TO EMPOWER YOUTH FOR ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIONS

Throughout October, an interactive mobile museum focusing on climate change, co-created by L'Oréal Hong Kong and MoCC, is touring 10 different secondary schools across the city, to educate and encourage students to take action in response to today's pressing challenges. The museum will also make a special appearance in Central on the last Sunday of October for the community to experience.

With the theme of "The Fading Colours of Coral," the museum aims to raise awareness of climate change and its impacts on marine biodiversity, particularly the degrading of coral reef ecosystems. The museum is curated to infuse multiple elements, including educational content, interactive games powered by augmented reality, coral exhibits, and a variety of information that allows the public to know more about climate change in a lively and interesting way. In addition, a special feature inside the museum and in-classroom sharing sessions aim to showcase L'Oréal's unique approach to green retail and environmental actions, inspiring students.

"With this summer of record-high average temperatures and record-breaking rainfall, we must act now before it is too late," said Eva Yu, President and Managing Director, of L'Oréal Hong Kong. "We are delighted to partner with the Museum of Climate Change. This partnership reflects L'Oréal's two key commitments: youth empowerment and environmental protection, which are deeply connected to our sense of purpose. We are committed to being a catalyst of change in the beauty sector and beyond, and to inspire the general public to join us in acting and making a real change in our eco-system."

"The impact of climate change on our daily lives has been increasingly evident, less well known is its influence on the marine ecosystem," said Professor Rocky S. Tuan, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. "CUHK is proud to launch this mobile exhibition in collaboration with L'Oréal Hong Kong as part of the educational and community endeavours of our Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change to further inspire climate action. It is also a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development."

The Climate Change Mobile Museum Public Appearance *

Date: 29 October 2023

Time: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: Open space adjacent to Central Pier No.9, Central, Hong Kong

Highlights: Interactive games, coral exhibits, and various content on climate change impact and environmental conservation

For more information and updates about the climate change mobile museum's public appearance, follow the L'Oréal Hong Kong Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/lorealhongkong

* The event and schedule are subject to change. Please stay tuned to the L'Oréal Hong Kong Facebook Page for updates.

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world.

L'Oréal Hong Kong was established in 1983 as a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, and it offers around 15 brands to local customers. L'Oréal Hong Kong has been active in giving back to the local community and recognized as a "Caring Company" since 2003.

L'Oréal Hong Kong was established in 1983 as a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, and it offers around 15 brands to local customers. L'Oréal Hong Kong has been active in giving back to the local community and recognized as a "Caring Company" since 2003.

More information: https://www.loreal.com/en/hong-kong-sar/

About L'Oréal for the Future

L'Oréal's second sustainability programme, L'Oréal for the Future, was launched in June 2020. The Group is committing to operate within the limits of the planet and to adapt to what it can withstand, as defined by environmental science.

On climate, L'Oréal's overarching 2030 objective is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions of all scopes by 50% per finished product. By 2025, all its sites will have achieved carbon neutrality.

To address some of the most pressing environmental and social challenges facing the world, L'Oréal is also allocating 100 million euros to impact investing dedicated to the regeneration of nature and the development of the circular economy, and 50 million euros to a charitable endowment fund to support highly vulnerable women.

Find out more about L'Oréal for the Future:

www.loreal.com/en/commitments-and-responsibilities/for-the-planet/

About The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Founded in 1963, CUHK is a leading comprehensive research university with a global reputation and world-leading rankings. Located in the heart of Asia, CUHK has a vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West.

About Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change

The Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change (MoCC), funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, was established in December 2013 at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). It is the first museum of its kind in the world, offering an interactive, multimedia exhibition that showcases valuable collections and information about climate change.

SOURCE L'Oréal Hong Kong