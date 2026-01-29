Lorikeet Launches Coach: The First AI That Tells You Why Your Support Metrics Move - And Fixes the Problem

Coach evaluates 100% of support conversations, diagnoses performance issues, and implements fixes

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create universal AI concierges for their customers, today announced the launch of Coach, an AI co-worker that partners with CX teams to help them understand their performance, diagnose why metrics changed, and automatically fix issues that arise.

Coach is your agent to improve customer experience performance. It reviews every ticket, whether handled by humans, AI, or both. It surfaces why performance is trending up or down, proposes fixes, and, with approval, implements them. For teams tired of manually reading through tickets to diagnose why CSAT dropped, Coach does the diagnostic work for you.

"Support ops teams are flying blind," said Steve Hind, CEO of Lorikeet. "They can see aggregate metrics like CSAT, response times, or AI resolution rates, but often have to spend hours - often hours they don't have - trying to understand root causes and what actions will improve performance."

From Insight to Action

Most analytics tools stop at telling you there's a problem. Coach closes the loop.

Coach is an agent you talk to, not a dashboard you check. Teams can ask questions in natural language, like "why did CSAT drop last week?" or "show me the worst-performing tickets on refunds," and get answers directly. Coach connects into Slack, ChatGPT, and Claude, meeting ops teams where they already work.

"We're building for a world where the agent is the interface," said Hind. "Instead of clicking through reports, you ask questions. Instead of manually diagnosing issues, you review Coach's analysis. The operations team's job shifts from doing the work to directing it."

How Lorikeet Coach Works

Coach helps set up your Lorikeet configuration. Conversationally explain what you need, and Coach can configure your customer-facing Lorikeet Concierge to interact with your customers, call tools, and execute tasks.

Coach evaluates every conversation against your quality standards, scores them on a customizable rubric, and tracks how performance varies by topic, agent, channel, and time. 100% coverage, not sampling.

Coach answers questions and makes the data accessible to anyone in your organization through Slack, ChatGPT, or Claude.

When Coach identifies a gap, it proposes a fix. For Lorikeet customers, it can test changes in simulation and deploy them with one click. Coach also generates realistic customer profiles and scenarios based on your ticket patterns so teams can run workflows dozens of times and fix issues before customers are affected.

Coach Deployed for Healthtech Support Insights

HotDoc, a healthcare platform used by over 13 million patients, partnered with Lorikeet for Coach's automated QA and topic analysis capabilities.

"Our CX and Product teams needed deeper systematic support insights, but between inconsistent tagging and PII restrictions in Zendesk, we couldn't deliver reliable analysis," said Dan Marshall, CX Operations Lead at HotDoc. "Coach's combination of automated QA and thematic analysis is solving both problems - this will help us track quality metrics while simultaneously surfacing the themes that matter to both our clinics and our patients."

Built for Modern Support Operations

Coach was built for the reality most companies now face: a mix of human agents, AI agents, and hybrid workflows with no unified way to measure quality across all of them.

"Traditional QA was built for sampling a small percentage of human conversations," said Hind. "But whether you're scaling AI, managing a human team, or running both, you need complete coverage and consistent quality standards. Coach gives you one system for all of it and allows you to compare your human and AI support with the same tool."

Aligned Incentives: Lorikeet's Quality Guarantee

To further enhance Lorikeet's resolution-based pricing, Lorikeet has committed to refunding charges for any tickets handled by its AI that fail review by Coach.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is," said Hind. "If our AI fails your quality standards, you shouldn't pay for it. Coach makes that accountability possible."

Availability

Coach is available to all Lorikeet customers across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. It is also launched as a standalone product for companies using any customer support solution who want complete visibility into their conversation quality.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.lorikeetcx.ai

About Lorikeet

Lorikeet builds AI customer concierges. Founded in Australia and backed by QED Investors, Blackbird, Square Peg, and Airtree, Lorikeet serves customers such as Airwallex, Taptap Send, and Eucalyptus across healthcare, fintech, and other regulated industries. Learn more at www.lorikeetcx.ai

Media Contact:

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

[email protected]

SOURCE Lorikeet