LOST MARY brings MO10000 to the Philippines

‒ Leading global vape brand LOST MARY embarks on its journey in the Philippines

‒ Ultra-big puff MO10000 delivers an unparalleled vaping experience with tech-powered features

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping innovator LOST MARY brings its ultra-big puff vape MO10000 to the Philippines, a move that marks the brand's steady step into this priority market.

LOST MARY MO10000 is sport by latest atomizing solution, delivers ultra-big number of puffs, and offers a wide range of well-tuned flavors, in a concerted effort to deliver a truly satisfying vaping experience.

LOST MARY MO10000

Mesh Coil guarantees pleasant vaping experience

Powered by Mesh Coil technology, MO10000 ensures unparalleled stability and reliability in flavor reproduction, delivering a consistent and long-lasting pleasure from the first puff till the very last. Additionally, Mesh Coil enables MO10000 to achieve finer atomization, resulting in thicker and smoother vapor in an immersive vaping journey.

Shimmering ripples in hand

Viewed from various angles, MO10000 features a glossy and shimmering ripple design, combined with nanoscale optical coatings underlie a finish, adding a sense of unique to its overall style.

Display for timely status check

Along with the exquisite design, MO10000 is also equipped with a real-time power and e-liquid display, providing users with instant updates on battery and e-liquid level, and allowing users to plan ahead for unforeseen circumstances via a quick glance.

Wide flavor selections

MO10000 provides a selection of 16 flavors with elegant design in distinct vivid colors, to cater to diverse needs from both visual and mouthfeel perspectives and offer a pleasant vaping experience.

LOST MARY's journey

LOST MARY was founded in 2021. The brand aims to break from the traditional product forms and provide an extraordinary vaping experience, to cater to the changing preferences of adult users.

LOST MARY started its journey in the United Kingdom, where it quickly scaled up. To date, LOST MARY has expanded its presence to over 50 global markets.

With the arrival in the Philippines, a key market in its global expansion, the brand seeks to bring the best possible products while staying compliant with local regulations.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the true value of vaping, setting the industry's trend, and benchmarking in product quality.

For years, LOST MARY has progressed in breaking free from traditional product forms, navigating into unchartered innovation territories, and bringing the best possible user experience with new designs, technologies and flavours.

Since its inception in 2021, LOST MARY has expanded its presence to over 50 markets worldwide, where over 100 million adult users preferred its products.

As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents in multiple markets globally.

For more information about LOST MARY, please visit our website at https://www.lost-mary.com/

SOURCE LOST MARY