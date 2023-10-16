LOTTE rent-a-car guides foreign tourists on how to use Korean rental cars smartly

LOTTE rent-a-car, No.1 in market share for rental cars in Korea… Equipped with professional manpower for foreign customers

" What about CDW coverage?" Introducing the most frequently asked questions from foreign tourists

Recommended tourist destinations in the Seoul metropolitan area, Busan, and Jeju Island for foreign tourists visiting Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea is a popular travel destination visited by numerous foreigners every year. They visit Korea to enjoy its diverse culture, historical heritage, and beautiful scenery. According to the Korea Tourism Organization, the number of foreign tourists who visited Korea in July was 1,032,188, exceeding 1 million per month for the first time since COVID-19.

Foreign tourists' interest in Korea has increased significantly. LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea's No. 1 rental car brand, introduces in detail the entire process of renting a car when traveling in Korea. It also contains the most frequently asked questions by foreign tourists. We recommend the Seoul metropolitan area, Busan, and Jeju Island, which are the most preferred travel destinations for foreign tourists and where you can travel by rental car.

Korea's No.1 rental car brand, LOTTE rent-a-car

LOTTE rent-a-car is the company with the largest share of the rental car market in Korea. As the use of short-term rental cars by foreigners visiting Korea is increasing, we have professional response staff and rental manuals for foreign customers. We operate a 24-hour customer center so we can respond to incidents at any time.

The sales network is spread across the country, making it convenient to use. Lotte Rent-a-Car can be used at 5 airports, including Incheon, Gimpo, and Gimhae Airport, and 17 train stations, including Seoul Station, Busan Station, and Gangneung Station.

What are the most common questions asked by foreign tourists renting a car in Korea?

So, what are foreign tourists most curious about when visiting Korea and traveling by rental car? We divided it into rental car reservation, payment, and use and asked LOTTE rent-a-car Seoul Station branch and Incheon International Airport Sales Office, which has a high proportion of foreign customers.

[Rental car reservation]

1. What is required to rent a car?

A driver's license and identification (passport or residence card) are required. An 'International Driving Permit(IDP)', which is a license that allows you to drive in a country other than the country where you own the driver's license, is also recognized. For IDP holders, a 'passport' or 'passport information certificate' to prove the date of entry is required. You must bring the original IDP when picking up the vehicle. Copies, PDFs, or photos of the IDP cannot be used. The vehicles that can be used vary depending on the IDP level. For grade B, you are allowed to drive up to a nine-seater vehicle and grade D, you are allowed to drive up to a twelve-seater vehicle.

2. Is the Taiwanese International Driving Permit accepted?

From February 2022 , Taiwan International Driving Permit is accepted.

3. Is the European Union International Driving Permit accepted?

European Union International Driving Permit is not accepted.

[Payment and use of rental car]

1. When renting a car, is it possible to pay in cash or with Apple Pay?

It is not possible. Payment can only be made by credit or debit card. If you don't have a card, you can purchase a Wow Pass card near Seoul Station.

2. How do I use the navigation?

English GPS is installed. You can search by address, phone number, or postcode. If you want to save it, you can save the destination to GPS when searching for it.

3. In the case of an SUV or VAN, how many people can ride and how many suitcases can it carry?

Compact and standard vehicles can generally seat 4 people and carry 2 large and 1 small piece of luggage. The SUV can seat 5 people and carry 3 large pieces of luggage and 1 small piece of luggage. A van can typically seat 6 people and carry 3 large pieces of luggage and 1 small piece of luggage. As each vehicle is different, please refer to the car class on the LOTTE rent-a-car website.

4. How do I pay highway tolls?

Purchase a Hi-Pass card and pay. You can purchase it when renting a car at a LOTTE rent-a-car branch. It can also be purchased at convenience stores and highway rest areas. For cards purchased at a branch, 30,000 won is charged, and the price of the charged card is 35,000 won . There will be no refund if you return the card. You can pay in cash at the tollgate, but there are often unmanned tollgates, so you need to check. Tollgate toll fees can be found through GPS.

5. Are there any special benefits available to foreign customers?

We are conducting a free charging promotion for all foreign customers who rent electric vehicles at LOTTE rent-a-car branches at Jeju Auto House, Seoul Station, Incheon International Airport, Busan Station, Haeundae, and Gimhae Airport. A charging card is provided to foreign customers who rent an electric vehicle.

[CDW(Car Damage Waiver)]

1. What is the coverage of the CDW(Car Damage Waiver)?

CDW is a system that protects customers against car accidents caused by their own mistakes. For the convenience of foreign customers, they must sign up with complete exemption. If you sign up for CDW, you will be exempt from liability for vehicle damage, but there are exceptions, such as tire problems, vehicle replacement, and interior damage. All LOTTE rent-a-car vehicles are in full coverage insurance, so in the event of a traffic accident, third party liability can be insured up to unlimited coverage, property damage up to 20 million won , and personal injury up to 15 million won .

2. How much is the compensation fee for inoperable vehicle?

If an accident occurs, you will have to pay for business losses during the car repair period. You are responsible for 50% of the standard rental fare corresponding to the period required for the repair of inoperable vehicle in case of accident. The contract will be automatically terminated when the vehicle is inoperable, and we do not provide substitution vehicle.

Recommended travel destination_ The heart of Korea, the metropolitan area

Seoul, the capital of Korea, is the most popular tourist destination in Korea for foreigners. According to the foreign tourist survey report conducted by the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, the regions visited by foreign tourists visiting Korea in 2022 were Seoul (81.7%), Busan (22.8%), Gyeonggi (15.3%), and Jeju (13%). (Multiple responses).

Recommended places in Seoul and other metropolitan areas are LOTTE WORLD TOWER and Nami Island.

LOTTE WORLD TOWER is the world's 5th tallest skyscraper, with a total of 123 floors and a height of 555 meters. There is the five-star hotel 'Signiel Seoul', 'Seoul Sky', an observatory where you can see the splendid night view of Seoul, 'Avenuel', the largest luxury department store in Korea, and 'LOTTE DUTY FREE', which has the largest area among duty free shops in Korea. It is a famous spot where you can enjoy sightseeing. Among these, the most popular attraction is Seoul Sky, which offers a 360-degree view of the city of Seoul. LOTTE rent-a-car has prepared various benefits for the VISIT KOREA YEAR 2023-2024. When the customer rents any vehicle for 3 days or more (72 hours or more) or a premium vehicle(Genesis GV70, G80, GV80, G90) for 1 day or more (24 hours or more) via LOTTE rent-a-car at Incheon International Airport, Gimpo Airport branch, or branch offices in Seoul, two complimentary tickets to The Seoul Sky Observatory are provided.

Nami Island is a travel destination where culture, art and natural ecology are alive. As it became known as a filming location for the drama "Winter Sonata," which aired in 2002, the number of domestic tourists as well as travelers from Asian countries and regions such as Japan, Taiwan, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia increased rapidly. As foreign tourists account for half of all tourists, the service for foreigners is well provided." Information services are provided in 10 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese.

Recommended travel destination_ Busan, the second largest city in Korea

Along with Seoul, Busan is also a destination visited by many foreign tourists. Busan is Korea's representative maritime city and the second largest city in Korea. Haeundae Beach and Haedong Yonggungsa are also worth visiting.

Haeundae Beach is known as the pinnacle of Busan's beaches. It is a place where you can feel the dynamic atmosphere of Busan more than any other place. It is well-equipped with recreational and auxiliary facilities centered around a 1.5㎞ long white sandy beach, so many people visit regardless of nationality and age. The view of Marine City at night from The Bay 101 is also a course not to be missed. It is recommended to park in a public parking lot near the beach and visit the food stall village and traditional market.

Haedong Yonggungsa is a temple representing Busan and a coastal temple representing Korea. Most temples are located in the mountains, but Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is built on a cliff on the coast of Gijang, offering an outstanding view. This place, with its clear East Sea and beautiful scenery, has become a must-visit destination for those visiting Busan. On the bridge, many visitors make wishes by throwing coins. There is a saying that if you pray earnestly, your wish will come true.

Recommended travel destination_ Jeju Island, a world-famous volcanic island

Jeju Island is a world-famous volcanic island. There are many tourist attractions that display Jeju Island's topographical characteristics, such as Oreum, a parasitic volcano created by volcanic activity, and Lava Tube, a cave formed beneath the surface of hardened lava. Among them, Seongsan Ilchulbong and Halla Mountain are representative tourist destinations in Jeju.

Seongsan Ilchulbong is shaped like a towering fortress amidst the blue sea. When you reach the top, you can see a huge bowl-shaped crater at a glance. It was named 'Seongsan' because it looks like a huge castle, and 'Ilchulbong' because the view of the sun rising is spectacular.

Halla Mountain, the highest mountain in Korea, is also popular with foreign tourists. At the top of the mountain is a crater lake, a lake filled with water caused by a blocked volcanic vent. Since the temperature varies greatly depending on the height of Halla Mountain, various plants are distributed there.

Choi Jin-hwan, CEO of LOTTE rental, stated, "LOTTE rental is striving to create an environment where foreign customers can use a variety of services more conveniently. We will provide convenient rental car services so that foreign tourists visiting Korea can experience the charm of Korea by using LOTTE rent-a-car."

About LOTTE rental

LOTTE rental, the only comprehensive rental company in Korea, provides better value with various business portfolios, including auto mobility services that encompass car life, business solution services that support more effi­cient businesses.

LOTTE rent-a-car is creating an innovative car life as the No.1 car rental brand. Greencar, Korea's ‑first car-sharing brand, is drawing a better mobility service.

LOTTE rental is moving forward as a mobility leader that connects customers' precious lives.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/

