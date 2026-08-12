LTP Makes Strategic Investment in Digital Prime Technologies to Accelerate Global Expansion of Tokenet Across Asia-Pacific

As part of the investment, LTP will serve as Digital Prime Technologies' lead strategic partner across Asia-Pacific, helping expand institutional participation throughout one of the world's fastest-growing digital asset markets. Tokenet, Digital Prime Technologies' institutional digital asset and tokenized asset lending platform, will benefit from access to LTP's network of borrowers, lenders, liquidity providers, and market participants.

Together, EquiLend, Galaxy Digital, Marex, and LTP represent a powerful consortium of complementary market leaders spanning traditional financial infrastructure, institutional digital asset liquidity, global market access, and prime brokerage. Their combined expertise positions Tokenet to become the industry's premier marketplace for institutional digital asset lending, capable of supporting secure, compliant, and capital-efficient lending activity across every major financial region and time zone.

As institutional adoption accelerates globally, the partnership reflects a shared vision of enabling continuous, around-the-clock lending markets where institutions can seamlessly source liquidity and execute transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"As Tokenet's global network continues to grow, adding a premier institutional prime brokerage with deep roots across Asia represents another important milestone. Bringing together complementary market leaders creates a stronger global ecosystem capable of supporting the evolving needs of institutional digital asset lending," said James Runnels, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Prime Technologies.

"LTP's extensive institutional client network, prime brokerage capabilities, execution infrastructure, and financing expertise will help accelerate Tokenet's adoption among financial institutions seeking secure and familiar access to digital asset lending markets throughout Asia while strengthening connectivity between regional and global liquidity pools."

Jack Yang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LTP, said:

"Institutional markets are becoming increasingly global, and digital asset lending must evolve beyond regional operating models. Tokenet provides the technology foundation needed to connect institutions through standardized, institutional-grade workflows while operating continuously across global markets. We are excited to join EquiLend, Galaxy Digital, and Marex as strategic investors and look forward to leading Tokenet's expansion throughout Asia-Pacific."

The strategic investment underscores Digital Prime Technologies' commitment to building a truly global institutional marketplace where traditional financial institutions can access digital asset lending through familiar operating models, robust governance frameworks, and trusted market infrastructure. With strategic partners now spanning North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Tokenet is further strengthened as the industry-leading digital asset financing marketplace.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

About LTP

LTP is a global institutional prime broker, purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of digital asset market participants. By applying traditional financial standards to blockchain innovation, LTP provides end-to-end prime services spanning trade execution, clearing, settlement, custody, and financing. Its offerings further extend to institutional asset management, regulated OTC block trading, and compliant on/off-ramp solutions — delivering a secure and scalable foundation for institutions across the digital asset ecosystem.

The Group operates under a multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework, holding licenses and registrations in Hong Kong, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands, among other jurisdictions, enabling it to serve institutional clients globally on a compliant basis.

More details: https://www.liquiditytech.com

Media Contacts

Digital Prime Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

LTP

Monica Yuan, Head of Marketing & Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Prime Technologies