Lucid Software Launches Global Data Residency Program with New Region in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced the launch of its global data residency in Australia. Hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), this strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in Lucid's mission to enhance collaboration, performance, and security across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"The launch of Lucid's global data residency program in Australia underscores our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers while including their adherence to local compliance standards," said James Harkin, APAC Senior Director at Lucid Software. "By offering a world-class data residency, we are empowering organisations in the Asia-Pacific region to collaborate more effectively and efficiently, with the confidence that their data remains secure and accessible."

In Australia, Lucid's enterprise customers will have the ability to control where data in the Lucid Suite is securely stored, allowing them to select the region that helps meet their data residence obligations, as well as regional data and compliance requirements. Lucid's full catalogue of integrations work seamlessly in all data regions along with its developer platform and external API to improve product performance and reduced latency.

Since Lucid's physical expansion to Australia in 2019, the company has experienced steady momentum and a growing interest from customers in having a global data residency in Australia. As data locality becomes a priority for organisations in the APAC region, this launch is an opportunity to provide a pathway to faster innovation and meaningful collaboration while keeping data secure.

Lucid's global data residency initiative is yet another testament to Lucid's unwavering dedication to security and compliance. Lucid not only complies with applicable local and international requirements but also upholds top-tier compliance certifications, guaranteeing customer data is private, safe and secure as their organisations grow.

Lucid is committed to the highest standards of data protection and security, maintaining compliance with GDPR and PCI and achieving FedRAMP authorization. Lucid maintains EU-US and Swiss-US Data Privacy Framework and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as having undergone rigorous SOC 2 Type II audits. More information on Lucid's commitment to security can be found here.

To learn more about how to set up data residency, contact sales at lucid.co/contact/contact-sales.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark, and Lucidscale—teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

