Luckin Coffee Brings Colourful Brews to Singapore's Sunny Shores This Summer with Sesame Street

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Luckin Coffee is bringing a dose of fun into its coffee experience with a collaboration with Sesame Street! From 14 June to 30 September 2024, customers in Singapore can immerse themselves in their Luckin favourites and the colourful world of Sesame Street.

Dive Into a World of Flavourful Fun

Luckin Coffee brings its dedication to quality coffee and innovation, with the appeal of the iconic Sesame Street brand. As part of the collaboration, Luckin Coffee will release specially designed cups, cup sleeves, and paper bags adorned with the beloved Sesame Street characters, adding a sprinkle of fun to your coffee experience. From Cookie Monster's googly eyes to Big Bird's friendly wave, every sip will be accompanied by joyful delight.

Step into the sun-soaked days with exciting activities that celebrate this collaboration's youthful and vibrant spirit. Stay tuned to Luckin Coffee's official app for more information and updates on these exciting activities!

This exciting summer collaboration is made possible by Medialink.

Bringing Quality Coffee and New Experiences

Beyond serving premium coffee, Luckin Coffee creates experiences for customers. With pioneering technology and the expertise of its team of champions from the World Barista Championship, Luckin Coffee offers coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to customers.

From June to September 2024, join Luckin Coffee for the joyous of coffee culture paired with Sesame Street's timeless charm! New users who download the Luckin Coffee app can enjoy their first drink for $0.99.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit www.luckincoffee.com/ .

About Sesame Workshop and Sesame Street

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.

For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org

