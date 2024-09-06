LUCKIN COFFEE LAUNCHES NEW OAT MILK SERIES: YOUR NEW GO-TO OAT MILK LATTE AT AN UNBEATABLE PRICE

The oat milk alternative option will also be available for selected drinks on the menu from 20 September 2024 onwards

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckin Coffee is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Oat Milk Series, featuring the Oat Milk Latte and Oat Shakerato - both made with OATLY Barista Edition Oat Milk! Perfect for those seeking plant-based alternatives or lactose-free options, this new series offers a delicious way to enjoy your coffee without compromising on quality.

Starting Friday, 6 September 2024, the Oat Milk Latte will be available at a special launch price of S$4.50 until 30 September 2024, making it one of the most affordable oat milk-based coffee drinks in town that we've came across. Crafted with velvety oat milk and a unique Ristretto extraction process that enhances its bright sweetness, this latte delivers a burst of oat-powered brilliance with every sip, proving that oat is truly the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of plant-based drinks!

In addition to the Oat Milk Latte, Luckin Coffee will launch the Oat Shakerato on Friday, 20 September 2024 - a brand new addition to its existing menu. Creamy, lactose-free, and shaken to frothy perfection, it combines the richness of oat milk with the bold intensity of espresso. The Oat Shakerato is perfect for those looking for a refreshing, lactose-free, plant-based drink on hotter days.

Deliciously Affordable: Premium Plant-Based Beverages

In the upcoming weeks, Luckin Coffee will expand the availability of OATLY Barista Edition Oat Milk across selected drinks on its menu, offering customers the chance to enjoy their favourite beverages with a plant-based, lactose-free twist for just an additional $0.50.

The brand's commitment to excellence extends beyond just plant-based options. Luckin Coffee's beans, sourced directly from top coffee-producing regions, have been recognised for their high calibre. Every batch is meticulously blended by a team of World Barista Championship champions, ensuring that each cup is nothing short of exceptional.

Oat Milk Series: Available Now!

Luckin Coffee's Oat Milk Series delivers a burst of richness, proving that oat is truly the GOAT of plant-based drinks! With a special launch price of just S$4.50 until 30 September 2024, the new Oat Milk Latte is now available at all 40 (and counting!) Luckin Coffee stores across the island. That's not all - soon, you can indulge in the refreshing Oat Shakerato and other popular Luckin Coffee drinks in a delicious plant-based form.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit www.luckincoffee.com/.

SOURCE Luckin Coffee Singapore