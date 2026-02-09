Luckin Coffee Unveils Its 30,000th Store - the Origin Flagship: A New Chapter for Quality Upgrade and Shared Value Creation

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading retail coffee chain Luckin Coffee ("Luckin" or "the brand", OTC:LKNCY) announced the official inauguration of its 30,000th store, the first Origin Flagship, in Shenzhen. Tied to the core theme of Global Origins, this landmark opening signifies a strategic evolution for the brand: while solidifying its industry-leading scale, Luckin is elevating its focus on professionalism and quality, global supply chain integration and sustainable development to an all-new level.

Grand Opening Ceremony of Luckin Coffee's 30,000th Store

The 30,000-store milestone underscores Luckin's extensive network, which now spans over 300 cities across China, with a growing international presence in overseas markets including Singapore, Malaysia and the United States. In recent years, Luckin has driven the mass popularization of coffee consumption in China and elevated national awareness of homegrown coffee brands, while emerging as a dynamic force in reshaping the global coffee supply chain and invigorating global coffee culture.

The opening ceremony held yesterday was graced by distinguished diplomatic representatives from Luckin's global origin partners, including H.E. Mr. Djauhari Oratmangun, Ambassador of Indonesia to China; Victor Queiroz‌, General Manager of ApexBrasil in Asia and Pacific Region; and Annie Maya, Consul General of Colombia in Guangzhou, China. Also in attendance were Luckin Coffee's core executive leadership team including Chairman Li Hui, and Co-Founder & CEO Guo Jinyi.

In his address, Chairman Li Hui remarked: "We are committed to bringing the authentic taste of premium coffee from Indonesia, Brazil, Colombia, and other renowned origins across the globe straight to every one of our customers. This is more than just savoring a cup of coffee—it is the start of a genuine journey through global coffee flavors, which represents a pivotal elevation of Luckin's corporate vision and mission."

Luckin has been steadily expanding its Global Origins layout and building a global supply chain based on shared values. In recent years, the brand has launched the "From Origin to You" product campaign, forging deep roots in core coffee-producing regions including Brazil, Ethiopia and Yunnan, China. It has also developed a portfolio of exclusive raw material bases, such as the "Exclusive Coconut Island" in Indonesia, a dedicated jasmine cultivation base in Hengzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, and large-scale navel orange orchards in Zigui County, Hubei Province, China. This strategic layout seamlessly links global premium flavors with China's vast consumer market, creating a virtuous cycle where market demand drives the value enhancement of the entire supply chain.

As Luckin Coffee's first-ever Origin Flagship, this spacious 420-square-meter two-story venue offers an immersive experience of the brand's global supply chain value narrative and quality commitment, illustrated by the store design and exclusive premium menu. The Luckin Origin Lab features an exclusive menu of crafted specialty coffee and pour-over options, while debuting its exclusive premium single-origin bean menu, highlighted by classic SOE Americanos and lattes crafted from premium beans from Yunnan, Ethiopia and Mandheling. This store also marks Luckin's first adoption of high-end semi-automatic coffee machines, alongside the deployment of a team of highly skilled baristas, who perfectly capture and recreate the unique flavor profiles of premium beans sourced from across the globe. In addition, the store is home to Luckin's inaugural Master Space, designated for professional coffee salons and themed events to deepen the brand's interaction with customers. Since its soft opening in late January, the store has quickly become a hotspot for local coffee enthusiasts, who are drawn by its exclusive and innovative signature crafted products. Luckin also served up exclusive opening-day champion beans from the 2025 "Yunnan Cup of Excellence (CoE)" Pilot Competition — a testament to its long-term support for the Yunnan coffee industry and continuous pursuit of quality.

Upholding its commitment to sustainable development, the flagship store was constructed in strict compliance with LEED Platinum standards and meets the "Zero Carbon Space" evaluation criteria of the China Association of Building Energy Efficiency. Following the LEED Platinum certification of Luckin's 20,000th store in Beijing's Zhongguancun, this new flagship store sets another benchmark for green retail in the coffee industry.

Luckin's commitment to global value co-creation is also exemplified by its strategic global footprint. Its retail network spans all across China — from Mohe in the far north to Sanya in the south, and Fuyuan in the east to Kashgar in the west — covering 94% of the country's provincial-level administrative regions. Bolstered by its robust brand equity, ongoing product innovation and an efficient digital operating model, Luckin is making steady strides onto the global stage, boasting 118 overseas stores as of the third quarter of 2025.

Locating its 30,000th store in Shenzhen, a city of openness and entrepreneurship, echoes Luckin's vision to build a world-class coffee brand backed by a robust global supply chain and uncompromising quality. At this major milestone, Luckin evolves from a scale leader to a global value co-creator, bringing global premium flavors to customers while fostering deeper exchange between Chinese and global coffee cultures.

SOURCE Luckin Coffee