Luckin Coffee Unveils Sumatra Gayo SOE, Endorsed by World Barista Champion

Sumatra Gayo, celebrated as the "Treasure of the Tropical Rainforest", originates from the Aceh Gayo region in Sumatra, Indonesia. Flourishing at elevations between 1200 and 1800 metres, these beans benefited from the fertile volcanic soil and warm, humid climate of the area. The Aceh Gayo region is also part of Luckin Coffee's Global Bean Hunting Initiative.

Crafted using traditional Indonesian wet hulling methods, this series presents a clean, herbal fragrance and a rich, velvety texture. Sugary notes of fruit, caramel and cedar linger, offering coffee lovers a truly gratifying brew.

Discover Luckin Black Cup with WBC Champion

The Luckin Black Cup is crafted under the guidance of the WBC champions team, through Luckin Coffee's "Global Bean Hunting Initiative". Spearheaded by the WBC champions team, this initiative seeks premium coffee beans from renowned regions and estates worldwide, where the team ensures quality at every step.

In April 2024, Luckin Coffee invited Mr. Boram Um, the 2023 WBC Champion and Luckin's Chief Coffee Master, to Singapore to share about Luckin Coffee's SOE creations - from bean to cup. Mr Um made history as the first World Barista Champion from Brazil and hails from a family of coffee plantation owners in Brazil. Taking on the role of Luckin's newest Chief Coffee Master, he hopes to bring fresh perspectives as both, a grower and a professional barista, to the coffee industry. He also aims to deliver a truly delightful experience to consumers by elevating coffee quality.

In the exclusive workshop, Mr. Um explained how factors like soil composition, climate condition and altitude shape the unique flavour profiles of these speciality coffee beans and demonstrated how to explore the charm of coffee through professional cupping while also showcasing Luckin Coffee's Global Bean Hunting Initiative.

During the workshop, Mr. Um guided the participants in coffee cupping, tasting the different flavours of Luckin Coffee's SOE beans such as Gesha, Hambella, and the newly introduced Sumatra Gayo beans. Attendees were impressed by the fruity and floral notes of Gesha, the complexity of Hambella, and the rich, velvety texture of Sumatra Gayo.

What's more, Luckin Coffee's beans have won the Gold Medal in the IIAC International Coffee Tasting Competition for five consecutive years from 2018 to 2022. Its Yirgacheffe SOE beans have also been awarded the IIAC Platinum Medal twice.

Sumatra Gayo SOE Series: Available Now!

Starting from $5.60 a cup, the rich flavours of the Luckin Black Cup Sumatra Gayo series are available across all island-wide stores in four variations: Sumatra Gayo Americano, Sumatra Gayo Latte, Sumatra Gayo Flat White and Sumatra Gayo Dirty. New users who download the Luckin Coffee app can enjoy their first Luckin Black Cup for only $0.99.

Grab your Luckin Black Cup and enjoy the new Sumatra Gayo SOE's refreshingly clean, herbal fragrance and smooth texture!

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit www.luckincoffee.com/ .

