Luckin Coffee Welcomes the Year of the Snake with Apple Fizzy Americano and Ceylon Yuan-Yang

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luckin Coffee , renowned for its innovative offerings and redefining the coffee experience, rings in this New Year with two limited-edition drinks: Apple Fizzy Americano and Ceylon Yuan-Yang. Bursting with bold, vibrant flavours and festive cheer, these creations are perfect for adding a refreshing twist to your celebrations! Picture yourself savouring these delightful brews as you gather with loved ones, sharing laughter and creating cherished memories in the spirit of reunion.

Apple Fizzy Americano: A Fresh Start

Luckin Coffee Apple Fizzy Americano

Start the New Year with a sip of something crisp and satisfying! The Apple Fizzy Americano blends the natural sweetness of freshly pressed apple juice with sparkling soda and smooth Americano coffee, packing the goodness of 1.4 apples into every cup. The gentle fizz enhances the bright apple notes, while the rich coffee undertones provide a perfectly balanced finish. Light, energising, and guilt-free, it is the ideal drink to welcome 2025 with a fresh perspective.

Celebrate with Luckin Red Packets

The Apple Fizzy Americano will be available from 1 January 2025. From 1 January 2025, enjoy a special treat - buy any two drinks and receive a complimentary set of red packets (while stocks last!). Make your celebrations even more rewarding with exclusive bundle deals and discounts on the Luckin Coffee app - ring in the Year of the Snake with Luckin Coffee's festive drinks. Don't miss out - grab these limited-edition creations now!

Ceylon Yuan-Yang: Harmony in Every Sip

That is not all - discover the perfect blend of tradition and modernity with the Ceylon Yuan-Yang. This delightful creation starts with Ceylon black tea's rich, full-bodied aroma, renowned for its deep, fragrant notes. It is then layered with milk and espresso, creating an indulgent and balanced drink. Each sip unveils a harmony of flavours. Smooth and creamy, it is a drink that complements the joy and togetherness of Chinese New Year celebrations. The Ceylon Yuan-Yang is available from 24 January 2025.

Luckin Coffee: Brewing Up Success

Since debuting in Singapore in March 2023, Luckin Coffee has taken the local coffee chain scene by storm, opening over 50 outlets in less than two years. Known for its high-quality drinks, innovative menu options, and seamless customer experience, Luckin Coffee has quickly become a favourite amongst Singaporeans.

Its user-friendly app , brimming with exclusive deals and rewards, has made enjoying one's favourite cup even more convenient. This Chinese New Year, Luckin Coffee continues to deliver, bringing festive cheer and irresistible limited-edition drinks to make celebrations truly special.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit www.luckincoffee.com/ .

