LumaCina Appoints Gary Bird as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Expand Global Sterile Injectables Portfolio

Executive Chair Mark Crotty to continue guiding long-term strategic direction

PERTH, Australia, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LumaCina, a global supplier and marketer of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products and a Bridgewest Group portfolio company, announced the appointment of Gary Bird as Chief Executive Officer.

Bird was appointed by Executive Chair Mark Crotty, who will continue to lead LumaCina's long-term strategy, overseeing the company's platform development and guiding its next phase of expansion in close partnership with the incoming CEO.

Gary Bird, Chief Executive Officer, LumaCina

Bird joins LumaCina at a pivotal stage in its evolution as it expands its portfolio, while strengthening strategic partnerships and broadening its presence across Australia and international markets.

Bird brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the Australian pharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in commercial strategy, market expansion and partnership-led growth. Over the past 13 years, he has led and represented companies including Orion Pharma, Medreich and Meda, working across pharmaceutical distribution, contract manufacturing, specialty medicines and consumer healthcare.

Earlier in his career, Bird held senior leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis and Pharmacia, building extensive commercial experience across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Bird served as a board member of Heartkids Australia and was an elected member of local government (Councilor of the Municipality of Hunters Hill, NSW Australia). He is a graduate of the Asialink Business Leaders Program (University of Melbourne) and holds a degree in Medical Science from the University of Sydney.

"LumaCina has reached a point where the opportunity ahead requires a leader with both deep pharmaceutical expertise and a proven ability to build enduring commercial partnerships," said Mark Crotty, Executive Chair of LumaCina. "That combination made Gary the outstanding choice to lead the business."

"Throughout his career, Gary has consistently built strong businesses by developing trusted customer relationships and delivering sustainable commercial outcomes. LumaCina has established a solid foundation, and I look forward to continuing to guide its long-term vision while working alongside Gary as we strengthen and expand the company's position as a trusted supplier of sterile injectable medicines."

Bird has already spent time working with LumaCina's leadership team through the company's strategic planning and business review process, providing him with a strong understanding of the business, its customers and its priorities.

"What attracted me to LumaCina is the company's values, the quality of its people and the opportunity to establish LumaCina as a global pharmaceutical company," said Gary Bird, Chief Executive Officer of LumaCina.

"Healthcare systems are increasingly reliant on trusted partners that can consistently deliver high-quality essential medicines. LumaCina is well positioned to meet that need through a growing portfolio, strong commercial partnerships and an unwavering commitment to quality, reliability and customer service. I look forward to working with our team, customers, suppliers, Mark, the Board and Bridgewest Group as we continue building a stronger, more resilient pharmaceutical business."

Bridgewest Group welcomed Bird's appointment and Crotty's continued leadership.

"Gary's appointment marks an important milestone in LumaCina's evolution as an independent pharmaceutical company," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridgewest Group.

"Mark has provided strong leadership as the architect of LumaCina's long-term strategy and platform development, creating a durable foundation for future growth. With Gary leading the business and Mark continuing in his strategic role as Executive Chair, LumaCina has a leadership structure that combines continuity, deep sector expertise and commercial execution capability. We are confident they will continue strengthening the company's position as a trusted supplier of sterile injectable medicines."

About LumaCina

LumaCina is a healthcare business focused on the sale and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical device products in the hospital setting. LumaCina supplies sterile injectable pharmaceutical drugs, spanning high potency, blow fill seal, multi format vials and more, all manufactured in Perth Australia, to customers in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Northern Europe. Looking forward, LumaCina is aggressively expanding capabilities, infrastructure, and industry partnerships, growing a robust pipeline of high-quality medications through an acquisition and licencing program. LumaCina is a Bridgewest Group Portfolio Company.

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SOURCE LumaCina