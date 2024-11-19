Luxury Meets Sustainability: QNET Introduces Bernhard H. Mayer's Serendipity Collection

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold fusion of elegance and responsibility, QNET is proud to present the Serendipity Collection by Bernhard H. Mayer, a stunning line of jewelry that combines luxury with sustainability. Crafted from recycled gold and ethically sourced gemstones, this collection represents a new standard in fine jewelry, blending timeless beauty with a commitment to the environment.

Serendipity Collection by Bernhard H. Mayer

Designed to celebrate life's serendipitous moments, each piece in the Serendipity Collection is a tribute to the delicate balance between nature and sophistication. The four-leaf clover, a symbol of luck, is reinterpreted with precision and artistry, transforming it into wearable treasures.

Key Features of the Serendipity Collection:

Serendipity Luck Earrings & Pendant : Three versatile ways to wear – choose simple white gold hoops for understated elegance or add peridot and green garnet charms for a vibrant pop of color. These charms can also be worn as a pendant, making this set effortlessly adaptable.





: Three versatile ways to wear – choose simple white gold hoops for understated elegance or add peridot and green garnet charms for a vibrant pop of color. These charms can also be worn as a pendant, making this set effortlessly adaptable. Serendipity Fortune Pendant & Earrings : This set captures the heart of luxury with 16 diamonds and a heart-shaped Swiss blue topaz, set in a four-leaf clover design made from recycled gold. It's a symbol of prosperity and refined style.





: This set captures the heart of luxury with 16 diamonds and a heart-shaped Swiss blue topaz, set in a four-leaf clover design made from recycled gold. It's a symbol of prosperity and refined style. Serendipity Chance Pendant & Earrings : Merging four hearts into a modern clover, one heart is adorned with 21 diamonds for a dazzling display of synchronicity. Ideal for those who value understated glamour.





: Merging four hearts into a modern clover, one heart is adorned with 21 diamonds for a dazzling display of synchronicity. Ideal for those who value understated glamour. Serendipity Bloom Earrings & Pendant: Inspired by nature, these garnet-encrusted flowers can be worn as delicate standalone earrings or paired with clover charms for a bolder look. Versatile and vibrant, they bring the essence of a blooming garden to life.

Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer of QNET, said, "The Serendipity Collection speaks to those who seek meaning in every moment. These pieces are not just about adornment, they're a reflection of personal values—combining luxury with sustainability."

Kuna further added that the design team made a point to emphasize the brand's eco-conscious approach, saying "Every gemstone in this collection is ethically sourced, and every piece of gold used has been recycled. We believe true luxury is not only about beauty but also about making responsible choices for the planet."

The Serendipity Collection is now available on QNET's global e-commerce platform, offering customers the chance to embrace both elegance and ethical craftsmanship. For more information on the Serendipity Collection and Bernhard H. Mayer, please visit www.qnet.net .

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewellery, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company's commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net

