LUYUAN Launches Southeast Asia Business Ecosystem Center in Singapore, Driving Electrification with "Technology + Ecosystem"

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUYUAN Group (HK.02451), a global leader in electric two-wheelers, announced the establishment of its Southeast Asia Business Ecosystem Center in Singapore at the 2026 LUYUAN Overseas Partners Conference. Operated by local electric mobility pioneer Kilats Group, the center deepens LUYUAN's "China R&D and supply chain + global design + local operations" strategy in Southeast Asia. It marks a shift from product and supply chain deployment to full ecosystem co-building.

Kilats Group has been active in electric two-wheelers since 2019. It pivoted to battery swapping technology in 2021 and launched a partnership with Southeast Asian ride-hailing platform Grab in 2024. Today, Kilats operates nearly 1,000 swapping motorcycles in Bali and Bandung, Indonesia, and has built strategic swapping partnerships with local energy majors including Pertamina and PLN.

"What drew us to LUYUAN is its unwavering philosophy: customer first, and never compromise product innovation and quality for profit," said Vincent, CEO of Kilats Group. "LUYUAN's liquid-cooled motor technology is critical for Southeast Asia. Long rainy seasons and frequent flooding test motor durability to the extreme. Chairman Ni may have created, without knowing it, a solution that serves not only China but all of Asia. Going forward, we will combine Kilats' battery technology and swapping network with LUYUAN's platform to deliver full-scenario electric mobility solutions."

"This center is not a sales office — it is an innovation base for new business models like battery swapping and leasing," said HU Jihong, Founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group. "LUYUAN provides proven technology platforms and products. Kilats contributes its local swapping network and ecosystem expertise. Together, we create a more convenient and sustainable e-mobility experience for Southeast Asian users."

As one of LUYUAN's six global innovation centers, the Singapore center will focus on battery swapping network development, business model innovation, and local ecosystem integration — accelerating LUYUAN's evolution in Southeast Asia from product landing to ecosystem rooting.

About LUYUAN Group

LUYUAN Group is a global leader in electric two-wheelers, with core expertise in liquid-cooled motor technology and intelligent powertrain systems. Its brand portfolio includes LUYUAN and LYVA. In 2026, LUYUAN launched six innovation centers across Europe, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Africa, and unveiled a global partner network including BMW Group — accelerating its transformation from "Made in China" to a truly global ecosystem platform.

SOURCE LUYUAN GROUP