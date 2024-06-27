Lynk & Co 06 Cruises into Vietnam and Sets a New Bar for B-Segment SUVs

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 26th, Lynk & Co launched its Lynk & Co 06 in Ho Chi Minh City, with the model also being available in Hanoi, introducing this edgy sporty SUV to the Vietnamese market. Rooted in the brand's global design and manufacturing system, Lynk & Co 06, with its bold design and dynamic performance, is set to make a substantial impact. This launch underscored the significant interest and anticipation for this global new premium brand's latest offering in the Vietnamese market.

With the introduction of Lynk & Co 06, customers in Vietnam will have access to the trendsetting model that fully satisfies their appetite for superior B-Segment SUVs, while already receiving widespread acclaim. Excitement and anticipation for this unique model are building as a result of Lynk & Co's commitment to redefining what a B-Segment SUV may be and upending the Vietnamese automotive industry.

Lynk & Co 06 stands out with its distinctive Mega-city Contrast design philosophy, reflecting the bold and passionate spirit of urban life. The exterior showcases an Urban Skyline-inspired front grille, a dynamic Z-shaped waistline, and Energy Cube Taillights that capture the essence of city lights reflecting on water. This striking exterior design seamlessly transitions into the interior, where the modern, vibrant atmosphere continues to impress. For among the array of color options available for Lynk & Co 06 in Vietnam, the captivating shades of Sonic Green and Pastel Lilac are designed to captivate the creative and vibrant community.

Lynk & Co 06 offers dynamic performance, tremendous capabilities, and exceptional handling. The powertrain generates up to 181 Ps horsepower and 290 N•m of torque. The chassis system, which includes a remarkable four-wheel independent suspension with front MacPherson and a rear multi-link axle, improves smoothness, agility, and maneuverability to provide an impressive driving experience.

Comprehensive protection is a paramount consideration in Lynk & Co 06's overall vehicle development. The vehicle incorporates a high-strength body structure, patented safety features, and Dual Energy Absorption Boxes, collectively forming a robust safety cage for enhanced collision absorption. The model is further equipped with an AQS air quality management system and utilizes eco-friendly materials, ensuring a healthy cabin environment. In unison, these elements demonstrate Lynk & Co's continuous dedication to passenger safety.

With its Intelligent Driver Assistance and Cozy Area amenities, Lynk & Co 06 sets itself apart as a vehicle that excels. In line with the brand's philosophy of being "Changing Mobility Forever," Lynk & Co 06 offers a 360° + 180° panoramic image for enhanced safety and functionality. It also provides spacious rear seating and numerous storage areas, along with extra charging ports and a power tailgate that add to the convenience, ensuring smooth and comfortable rides.

Born global, Lynk & Co values the Southeast Asian market's contribution to completing its global reach. Aspiring to lead the B-Segment SUV category in Vietnam, the brand is dedicated to offering top-tier products and experiences to local consumers. With Vietnam playing a crucial role in its expansion plans, Lynk & Co will continue to grow, bringing exceptional models to consumers worldwide.

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

