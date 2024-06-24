Lynk & Co Launches its First Showroom in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co hosted the opening ceremony of its first Lynk & Co Center in the Philippines on June 20th. Serving as a key launch step for Lynk & Co in Southeast Asia, the inaugural showroom in the Philippines is set to enhance customer experience and delivery efficiency, with models leading the way to surprise and benefit local consumers.

Edgy Sporty SUV Lynk & Co 06

Lynk & Co's first showroom in the Philippines is located in Manila, Alabang, covering a spacious 303 sqm in the central business district of the vibrant Filinvest City community. The opening promises immediate delivery for orders placed, allowing consumers to experience Lynk & Co products at the fastest speed and enjoy efficient and attentive delivery service. Additionally, after-sales services, supported by a dedicated service bay in the center, ensure exceptional care for Lynk & Co clients in Alabang and surrounding areas.

The ceremony was graced by numerous distinguished guests, including Mr. Rommel Sytin, Chairman of UAAGI, Mr. Dexter Co, President of Auto Icon, and the honored presence of Mayor Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa City. Froilan Dytianquin, Group Managing Director of UAAGI, the official distributor of Lynk & Co in the Philippines, highlighted that an exceptional customer experience, showcasing the brand's innovative approach, awaits the upwardly mobile in this vibrant region. In the competitive Filipino automotive market, Lynk & Co leverages global expertise, outstanding design, and advanced technology to offer high-quality products and lifestyles for innovative local consumers.

Since its impressive debut at the Manila International Auto Show in April, Lynk & Co has officially made the highly acclaimed Lynk & Co 01 PHEV, Lynk & Co 05, and Lynk & Co 06 models accessible choices for Filipino consumers. Among them, the distinctive B-segment SUV Lynk & Co 06 stands out with its edgy, sporty design, inheriting the unique Mega-city Contrast concept with a bold appearance and eye-catching interior. The classic Lynk & Co 01 PHEV and the stylish Lynk & Co 05, both of which have stood the test of time, are also enjoying strong sales in the Philippines.

As part of its global expansion strategy this year, Lynk & Co is committed to making steady progress worldwide while also vigorously establishing a solid foothold in the Philippines. With the successful inauguration of its first outlet in the Philippines as a starting point, Lynk & Co intends to establish eight new outlets throughout the country by year's end, further strengthening its service network and delivering an unparalleled product experience to fuel the ongoing growth of the Philippine automotive market.

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

