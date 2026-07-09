Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II Clinical Trial of LNK01004 Ointment for Vitiligo

HANGZHOU, China, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Lynk Pharmaceuticals"), a clinical-stage innovative drug development company focused on immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the first patient was successfully dosed on June 30 in the Phase II clinical trial evaluating its internally developed innovative drug candidate, LNK01004 ointment, for the treatment of vitiligo. This milestone marks an important step forward in the clinical development of LNK01004 for this indication.

The Phase II study is a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of topically administered LNK01004 ointment in adult patients with vitiligo. The study is jointly led by Professor Jianzhong Zhang and Professor Cheng Zhou from the Department of Dermatology, Peking University People's Hospital, and is being conducted at multiple clinical research centers across China.

LNK01004 ointment is a soft pan-JAK inhibitor with the potential to become a first-in-class therapy, capable of modulating multiple inflammatory cytokine-related signaling pathways simultaneously. Unlike conventional JAK inhibitors, LNK01004 is designed with low systemic exposure and skin-restricted distribution, maintaining pan-JAK inhibitory activity while largely confining drug exposure to skin tissue to achieve an optimal balance between efficacy and safety. To date, LNK01004 has demonstrated skin-restricted characteristics as well as encouraging efficacy and a favorable safety profile in both preclinical and clinical studies. In addition to vitiligo, the company is actively advancing the clinical development of LNK01004 for other inflammatory skin diseases, including chronic hand eczema, further expanding its dermatology pipeline.

Dr. Henry Wu, who is responsible for overseeing and directing the overall clinical research program, said, "Patients with vitiligo not only face the physical burden of skin depigmentation but also endure long-term psychological and social challenges. LNK01004 features an innovative skin-restricted molecular design that maintains potent pan-JAK inhibitory activity while minimizing systemic drug exposure to the greatest extent possible. Through this Phase II clinical study, we look forward to further evaluating the efficacy and safety of LNK01004 in patients with vitiligo and generating robust clinical evidence to support subsequent pivotal clinical trials."

Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "LNK01004 is one of the company's core innovative programs in immune-mediated inflammatory skin diseases. The successful dosing of the first patient in this Phase II trial for vitiligo represents an important milestone in the clinical development of the program. With its differentiated skin-restricted molecular design and ability to modulate multiple inflammatory pathways, we believe LNK01004 has the potential to provide patients with vitiligo a novel therapeutic option that combines efficacy, safety, and long-term treatment convenience. We will continue to advance the clinical program efficiently and accelerate development with the goal of bringing this innovative therapy to patients as soon as possible."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals

Lynk Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage innovative drug company focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, committed to addressing unmet clinical needs through first-in-class innovation, developing differentiated small-molecule therapies, and providing superior oral alternatives to biologics. The company was founded by senior R&D leaders from Pfizer, MSD, and Johnson & Johnson, focusing on the JAK-STAT and expanding to TYK2 signaling pathways, and mastering targeted protein degradation.

The company combines AI-assisted drug design, comprehensive biological evaluation, and protein degradation technologies into an integrated innovative R&D platform spanning target discovery, molecular design, translational research, and clinical development to advance differentiated therapies for patients worldwide. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has successfully developed and progressed multiple Class 1 new drug candidates and advanced multiple pipeline programs through internal research and development as well as global partnerships.

SOURCE Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.