LynkiD Partners with Singapore Airlines to Elevate Member Benefits

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a collaboration with Singapore Airlines, LynkiD now allows users to convert reward points into KrisFlyer miles, unlocking access to world-class travel services and international experiences while reinforcing the position of a Vietnamese loyalty brand on the global stage.

LynkiD Points – A Gateway to the World

LynkiD expands international cooperation by joining hands with Singapore Airlines. LynkiD helps partner brands reach potential new customer files.

For years, loyalty programs in Vietnam have remained limited in both brand and geographic scope – primarily serving a single label and focusing on domestic rewards in retail, dining, or local gifting. Against this backdrop, LynkiD's strategic partnership with KrisFlyer – the global frequent flyer program of Singapore Airlines – marks a milestone for Vietnam's loyalty industry.

With this new linkage, more than 8 million LynkiD users can now convert their accumulated points into KrisFlyer miles, unlocking a host of benefits: from redeeming international flight tickets and upgrading seats to duty-free shopping at airports and enjoying premium travel services worldwide. This development allows LynkiD to transcend geographic boundaries, bringing Vietnamese loyalty experiences closer to international standards.

Specifically, every 550 LynkiD points can be redeemed for 1 KrisFlyer mile, enabling customers to enjoy world-class journeys with a wide range of possibilities: redeeming flights or seat upgrades with Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Star Alliance member airlines, and other partner carriers; booking hotel stays at global chains such as Marriott and Accor; accessing exclusive travel deals from Singapore Airlines' partner Pelago; and enjoying hundreds of offers for room upgrades, fine dining, spa treatments, as well as opportunities to shop for renowned cosmetics, fashion brands, and duty-free products via KrisShop.

Industry observers note that LynkiD's strength lies not only in its vast partner network but also in its seamless customer experience. From earning points through domestic services to converting them into international air miles, the entire process is quick and transparent through the app.

Customers can earn points from hundreds of brands across diverse sectors—F&B, retail, entertainment, and finance—and directly convert them into KrisFlyer miles. A clear transaction history allows users to easily track and manage their benefits.

As a result, every daily expense becomes an "investment" in memorable experiences: a fine dining evening in Singapore, a business trip, a family vacation to the Lion City, or any major city served by Singapore Airlines. LynkiD users are not just spending—they are rewarded with exceptional value.

A Promising Future for LynkiD Users and Partners

The partnership with Singapore Airlines reflects LynkiD's capabilities and long-term vision in building a borderless loyalty ecosystem. It demonstrates the ability of a Vietnamese brand to connect with world-leading names while opening new collaboration opportunities for businesses seeking modern, effective loyalty solutions.

According to Ms Uyen Tran, CEO of LynkiD, the brand plans to expand collaborations into sectors such as hospitality, e-commerce, and international entertainment, offering users more options. The goal is not only to increase convenience but also to foster a connected customer community where every reward point carries global value.

Within the LynkiD ecosystem—a multi-platform customer engagement application and the official loyalty service provider for VPBank—customers and partners benefit together, maximizing value. More than 8 million users can redeem reward points for virtually every lifestyle need, from dining and shopping to entertainment and international travel. At the same time, over 1,000 partner brands enjoy superior customer loyalty programs and gain access to previously untapped customer bases through LynkiD.

Industry analysts believe LynkiD is building a synergistic model that delivers value for all stakeholders: users become more engaged, partners grow faster, and LynkiD strengthens its position as a central connection point in a large-scale loyalty network. This foundation positions the Vietnamese brand to go further in its journey of global integration and expanding international influence.

SOURCE LYNKID JOINT STOCK COMPANY