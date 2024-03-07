M Social Phuket elevates guest experience with Aiello's Voice AI technology

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Phuket's bustling landscape, M Social Phuket has always been renowned for its exceptional service and unparalleled guest experiences. However, to stay ahead in Thailand's competitive hospitality industry, the hotel embarked on a journey to integrate innovative technology into its operations.

M Social Phuket has integrated Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA) to enhance the guest experience.

From the moment guests step foot into M Social Phuket, they are greeted by Aiello Voice Assistant (AVA), their personalized AI concierge. Seamlessly integrated into the hotel's ecosystem, AVA effortlessly assists guests with a wide range of inquiries, from room service requests to frequently asked questions. With its intuitive interface and multilingual capabilities, AVA ensures that guests feel right at home, no matter where they're from.

But AVA's impact extends far beyond simple guest interactions. It also allows guests to control IoT-enabled lighting, air conditioning and smart TVs by simply using their voice.

For M Social Phuket, AVA has transformed its operational efficiency by automating routine tasks and streamlining communication between staff members. Housekeeping requests are now promptly answered, restaurant reservations are seamlessly managed, and guest preferences are effortlessly recorded – all thanks to AVA's cutting-edge AI technology.

"Our collaboration with Aiello has revolutionized the way we interact with our guests and has positioned M Social Phuket as a leader in hospitality innovation," said Mr. Pjey Mayandi, General Manager of M Social Phuket. "We are committed to leveraging technology to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and Aiello Voice Assistant has played a pivotal role in achieving this goal."

As M Social Phuket continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality excellence, AVA remains at the forefront of its success story. With its seamless integration, personalized service, and unmatched efficiency, AVA has truly redefined the guest experience at M Social Phuket, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality in Phuket and beyond.

