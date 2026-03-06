M45 Capital Partners Appoints Gordon Yeo as Partner to Lead Public Equities and Research

Appointment strengthens the firm's research platform and supports expansion into direct investments across public and private markets

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M45 Capital Partners, a Singapore-based multi-asset investment platform focused on disciplined long-term capital compounding, today announced the appointment of Gordon Yeo as Partner and Head of Public Equities & Fundamental Research, strengthening the firm's investment leadership as it continues to expand its investment platform.

Gordon brings more than 14 years of institutional public equities experience to M45. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over 14 years at Arisaig Partners, a highly regarded, research-driven Asian equities investment firm backed by leading global institutional investors. During his tenure, Gordon served as Co-CEO, Partner and Chair of the Investment Committee, overseeing a long-term public equity strategy with peak assets under management of approximately US$5 billion.

At M45, Gordon will lead the firm's public equities platform, including the development and management of the M45 Global Compounder Fund, an unconstrained global public equity strategy designed to serve as a core allocation for long-term capital. The strategy focuses on durable businesses, strong capital allocators and structural value chains capable of compounding capital over extended periods.

In addition to leading public equities, Gordon will oversee the firm's fundamental research function, integrating insights across public markets, private investments and credit. This cross-asset perspective is central to M45's investment philosophy and strengthens the firm's ability to identify opportunities across both listed and private markets.

Gordon's appointment also deepens the firm's sector and company-level research capabilities, reinforcing M45's ability to originate, evaluate and execute direct and co-investment opportunities across both public and private markets. By further enhancing its research platform, the firm aims to generate differentiated insights that can be applied across the capital structure.

Jason Kang, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of M45 Capital Partners, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Gordon to M45. He brings deep institutional investing experience, a rigorous research mindset and a long-term approach to capital allocation that aligns closely with the philosophy we are building at the firm. Gordon has spent more than a decade investing in high-quality businesses and leading investment teams at scale. His addition significantly strengthens our investment platform and positions us well as we continue to expand our capabilities across both public and private markets."

Gordon Yeo, Partner and Head of Public Equities & Fundamental Research, added:

"M45 is building an investment platform centred on disciplined capital compounding and thoughtful risk management across cycles. By combining deep company research with insights drawn from both public and private markets, we believe we can develop a differentiated approach to long-term capital allocation for our partners."

Alongside Gordon's appointment, M45 plans to expand its investment team as the firm continues to deepen its research and investment capabilities. The firm is investing in talent and infrastructure to support its ambition of delivering a truly differentiated, institutional-grade investment platform for families and long-term investors across Singapore and the broader region.

About Gordon Yeo

Gordon Yeo is Partner and Head of Public Equities & Fundamental Research at M45 Capital Partners. Prior to joining M45, he spent over 14 years at Arisaig Partners, where he served as Co-CEO, Partner and Chair of the Investment Committee, overseeing a long-term public equity strategy with peak assets of approximately US$5 billion. Gordon has extensive experience investing in high-quality businesses across Asia and global markets and has led investment teams across Singapore, Mumbai and London.

About M45 Capital Partners

M45 Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment platform built around one core principle: capital should compound with discipline across cycles. The firm allocates across global public equities, private markets and credit, combining deep fundamental research with a cross-asset perspective. By integrating insights from operators, lenders, allocators and capital markets, M45 aims to deliver superior long-term capital allocation outcomes for partners who value clarity, discipline and institutional standards of governance.

M45 currently manages capital for leading Asian institutions, established Asian family offices, and private clients, reflecting a platform that is already trusted by long-term partners. The firm operates across both investment management and wealth management, combining institutional investment capabilities with holistic portfolio solutions for long-duration capital.

