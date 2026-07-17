Macao Government Tourism Office Partners with Flyday HK to Present "MACAO, GET, SET, GLOW 2026" Campaign

MACAU, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To forge a vibrant and dynamic new city image, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has joined hands with Hong Kong travel platform Flyday HK to launch the all-new "MACAO, GET, SET, GLOW 2026" in-depth travel campaign. Centered around the core theme "Run Beyond the Landmarks. Discover Another Side of Macao," the activity deeply integrates "running sports" with "urban exploration," guiding travelers to experience the unique charm of Macao's communities from a completely fresh perspective.

Four Major Theme Routes: Led by KOLs into Macao, Covering Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced Difficulties

In response to the trend of travelers integrating sports elements into their journeys, "MACAO, GET, SET, GLOW 2026" has meticulously planned 4 major themes with a total of 8 jogging exploration routes. Led by influencers into Macao, the routes offer beginner, intermediate, and advanced difficulties to cater to participants of different fitness levels:

【Running + Gastronomy】 : Shuttle through traditional markets and alleys, leading travelers to savor authentic local flavors while running.

: Shuttle through traditional markets and alleys, leading travelers to savor authentic local flavors while running. 【Running + Heritage】 : Run into the old districts in a low-carbon way, deeply uncovering the true face and historical heritage of the city.

: Run into the old districts in a low-carbon way, deeply uncovering the true face and historical heritage of the city. 【Running + Community】 : Traverse local communities full of warmth and human touch, experiencing Macao's cultural connections and daily life scenes up close.

: Traverse local communities full of warmth and human touch, experiencing Macao's cultural connections and daily life scenes up close. 【Running + Scenery】: Combine coastal scenery with serene and beautiful leisure landscapes, revealing hidden charms seldom known to the public.

This campaign gathers Hong Kong and international KOLs to leverage a comprehensive new media matrix including Instagram, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Xiaohongshu, and YouTube, using personalized storytelling to spark word-of-mouth buzz across social communities.

Online Voting Coupled with Offline Challenges: Sparking Social Community Topics

Online Voting : Invite the public to vote online to support their favorite KOLs routes.

: Invite the public to vote online to support their favorite KOLs routes. Offline Check-in Running Challenge: Upon completing designated running challenges and sharing photos at landmarks, travelers can receive free gifts, including Marathon Sports coupons.

Local Guides: Rapid-fire Q&As Showcase Diverse City Sentiments

This campaign also features an exciting "Street Interview" series. Presented in a rapid-fire Q&A format, the videos interview three local Macao residents to introduce authentic Macao food culture, jogging routes, and nostalgic local charm. The interviewees include a Macanese heritage chef, the owner of a century-old local brand, and a Macao runner. Speaking from the locals' perspective, they share Macao through their own eyes, demonstrating the city's rich diversity.

Electronic Payment and Travel Platform Collaboration: Driving Community Economy

To implement green tourism and drive community economic flow, the campaign has established a deep collaboration with the electronic payment platform AlipayHK. AlipayHK will serve as the distribution platform for campaign vouchers, precisely converting massive online traffic into local community consumption:

During the campaign, event details will be disclosed in phases alongside the promotion of Macao vouchers available on the AlipayHK App and to earn A.Point rewards on purchases made in Macao. Through a seamless payment experience and exclusive spending rewards, it encourages travelers to stay longer in residential communities, revitalizing the local economy and tourism vitality through actual community spending.

For more information and event details, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/4vmN5K5

(All content is subject to the final announcement.)

SOURCE Flyday