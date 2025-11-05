NANCHANG, China, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): From October 23 to 28, a 17-member delegation, led by Carlos Morais José, the director of Hoje Macau, with Yang Baoqin, the acting deputy director of the Government Information Bureau of the Macao SAR, serving as an advisor, visited Jingdezhen, Jiujiang and Nanchang in E China's Jiangxi. The delegation included heads, journalists, and photographers from nine Portuguese and English Language media organizations in Macao, such as Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. (TDM), Plataforma Macau, Lusa, and Macau Post Daily.

Macao Portuguese and English Language Media Delegation Explored Real Jiangxi

Jingdezhen: A Ceramic Capital with Cross-Cultural Ties

Eloi Carvalho, photojournalist from Ponto Final, was deeply impressed by Jingdezhen, known as the "Porcelain Capital of the World." He noted the interesting relationship between Jingdezhen and Portugal, especially since both regions share a tradition of blue-and-white porcelain. Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum showcased Qing Dynasty artifacts and vases dating back 700 years, which are well-preserved by local efforts. He emphasized the significance of such exhibitions in helping people understand ceramic history.

Jiujiang: Nature's Splendor and Cultural Contrasts

André Jegundo, head of Radio Macau at TDM, compared the mountainous landscapes of Portugal with those of Mount Lushan in Jiujiang, Jiangxi. While Portugal also boasts high mountains traditionally visited by families in winter to enjoy snow and natural scenery, he found Mount Lushan's environment to be distinctly different and equally captivating and praised the beautiful forests, picturesque mountains, describing his experience as "very pleasant."

Nanchang: Balancing Heritage and Modernity

At the Tengwang Pavilion, Paulo Rego, director general of Plataforma Macau, reflected on the challenges of preserving history and ancient charm while moving towards the future. He recognized Jiangxi Province's effective exploration in this regard, suggesting that each region should find its own path to development. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the merits of such modernization efforts.

Throughout their visit, the Macao Portuguese and English Language Media Delegation gained valuable insights into Jiangxi's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and innovative media landscape. Their experiences not only deepened the understanding of Jiangxi, but also highlighted the potential for cross-cultural exchange and cooperation.

