Macau's "Tourism+" Appeal on Full Display at SJM Resorts, S.A. Malaysia Product Seminar 2024

In line with its mission of promoting Macau's tourism appeal over the years, SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") successfully concluded the SJM Resorts, S.A. Malaysia Product Seminar 2024 on 12 November, which marks the latest destination in its "The Legend of Macau" travel trade series, following stops in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Taiwan, Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo. The showcase, in Kuala Lumpur, introduced SJM's lineup of resorts, hotels and tourism products while offering exclusive time-limited offers for Malaysian tourists. The event was a resounding success, attracting close to 100 attendees, including representatives from local travel agencies, distributers, travel trade associations, airlines, MICE planners and corporate clients.

SJM representatives inaugurated the SJM Resorts, S.A. Malaysia Product Seminar 2024. Close to 100 Malaysian industry professionals attended the seminar. Malaysian industry participants showed great interests in learning SJM’s diversified tourism products.

Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM, commented, "Following our participation in the 'Experience Macao' roadshow in Malaysia in July, we are again taking the initiative to build stronger ties with the industry and develop partnerships in markets like Malaysia, from which the number of inbound tourists to Macau grew by 1.4 times for the first three quarters of this year. Through the showcase, we presented our top-notch tourism products and experiences to Malaysian industry partners, inspiring them with world-class resort offerings and a multitude of sports, art and culture, and culinary events we have in the pipeline. We look forward to welcoming more Malaysian visitors to Macau to experience our unique charm and cultural heritage."

Exciting Array of Time-Limited Offers

SJM unveiled a number of exclusive offers that allow Malaysian travellers to access unique accommodation, wedding, and MICE package deals. These include hotel packages with breakfast, such as "Palazzo Versace Macau Experience Package" and package that include transportation service between Macau and Hong Kong, such as "Escape-to-Macau Package" for Grand Lisboa Palace Macau and THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU. The "Joyous Family Package" comes with the chance to board the "SJM x Macau Cruise," where visitors can capture the city's beautiful vistas and take in the cultural and heritage sights of Macau from a unique vantage point. Meanwhile, couples looking to tie can take advantage of enticing wedding packages that feature 12% rebate, Rolls Royce limousine service, and a honeymoon trip worth up to MOP 63,388 (approximate MYR 34,600). Business travellers looking to host events at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau can take advantage of the resort's comprehensive "Meet in Style" privileges, offering bespoke services tailored to every occasion. SJM also introduced the welcome perks and exclusive membership benefits of SJM Supreme Card, as well as Air Asia and Air Macau Boarding Pass Offers.

Guests who book accommodation packages between 12 and 29 November through designated travel agencies can enjoy free room upgrades, including those from Top Holidays - P & E International Travel Co. Ltd., Roystar Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd., and Prestige Vacations Network Sdn Bhd.

A Stellar Lineup of SJM

Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, SJM's flagship property, located in Cotai, is home to the only international designer-branded hotels in the world. Its design harmoniously blends Eastern and Western elements, owning three magnificent hotel towers: the elegant Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, the one and only THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU in the world, and the very first Palazzo Versace Macau in Asia. The collection offers ultra-luxurious accommodations, global culinary delights, award-winning spa experiences, fashionable shopping, and exciting happenings, all under one roof.

Likewise, the 5-Star Grand Lisboa Macau, distinguished with Five-Star ratings from Forbes Travel Guide, is located on the Macau Peninsula and features Robuchon au Dôme, the only restaurant in Macau awarded three MICHELIN Stars for 16 consecutive years. The hotel's restaurants has also garnered MICHELIN Stars, diamonds from the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, and Wine Spectator awards. Meanwhile, the Jai Alai Hotel, conveniently connected with the Outer Harbour Ferry terminal, provides a broad spectrum of leisure and entertainment facilities, offering another dimension of guest experience.

At the event, SJM also introduced the long-rooted tourism assets under its parent entity, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. ("STDM"), that resonate with both heritage and innovation. These include Macau's first five-star Hotel Lisboa, nearby Macau's UNESCO World Heritage sites Hotel Sintra, the culturally rich Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, and the unique beachfront hotel Grand Coloane Resort.

During the seminar, a lucky draw was held to give away free SJM accommodation packages to attending guests, allowing them to fully embrace "The Legend of Macau" as curated by SJM, experiences that encompass Macau's unique UNESCO heritage and feature local attractions, as well as the full range of tourism offerings under SJM.

Creative Gastronomy at its Exhilarating Best

Long known as a hub for the region's top fine-dining and MICHELIN Starred restaurants, SJM offers a diverse portfolio of dining options, such as The Book Lounge at THE KARL LAGERFELD MACAU, inspired by the private library in the fashion legend's Paris mansion, and the La Scala del Palazzo, which evokes the grand staircase of the Versace Palazzo at Via Gesù in Milan. Both have proved to be instant hits on Instagram. As the owner of one of Asia's best wine cellars, SJM is adding to the diversity of gourmet options already available to novelty-seeking visitors, while unlocking new possibilities for Macau as a "Creative City of Gastronomy."

Family Edutainment for All

SJM caters to every type of Malaysian traveller by offering a myriad of "Tourism + Education" experiences for all ages, including two themed experience zones at Grand Lisboa Palace. "Martial Arts Arena" offers an immersive martial arts experience by combining virtual reality with real-life movements, allowing visitors to appreciate the sophistication and cultural heritage of Chinese martial arts through play, while "AI Wonderland" utilises the latest artificial intelligence technology to create fun classes and interactive games. Guests can also immerse themselves in the vibrant schedule of art workshops in "GLP Arte" or take a leisurely stroll through the guided art tour to enjoy the cultural and artistic appeal of Macau.

Spectacular Events to Close the Year

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, SJM will present a dazzling series of events towards the end of the year. In terms of sports events, SJM fully supports the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix and 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals (Macau) and National Tennis Championships. Under "Art + Tourism", SJM's comprehensive "Dragons of the Four Seas Tribute to Macau" Lantern Art Festival continues to open to the public to enjoy the beauty of Chinese art. There are more events and offerings coming for celebrating the 25th anniversary and Christmas in this November and December.

Moving forward, SJM will continue to fully support the Macau SAR Government's tourism initiatives. By showcasing Macau's diverse "Tourism+" offerings and its multicultural appeal, SJM encourages Malaysian visitors to gain an appreciation of Macau's culture and heritage from a fresh perspective, while reinforcing the city's status as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

